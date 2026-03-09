Cluvz Expands Creator Monetization With Tips, Custom Videos, Subscriptions, And Private Fan Interaction

Cluvz, a next-generation creator monetization platform combining elements of Patreon, Cameo, and Fanfix, is introducing a range of tools designed to help creators earn directly from their audience.

The platform allows creators to monetize their fanbase through multiple revenue streams. These include fan tips, custom video requests, multi-tier subscription plans, digital item sales, and private messaging with fans, enabling creators to build deeper relationships with their communities while generating sustainable income.

Unlike many traditional creator platforms that focus on a single monetization model, Cluvz integrates several creator tools into one ecosystem. Creators can offer exclusive content through tiered memberships, accept personalized video requests from fans, receive tips, and sell digital items - all within the same platform.

The platform operates with a 10% platform fee, one of the lowest rates in the creator economy space. As a result, creators retain 90% of their earnings, reflecting the company's philosophy of prioritizing creators and supporting their long-term growth.

“Creators are at the center of everything we build,” a Cluvz spokesperson said.“Our goal is to give creators the tools they need to monetize their audience in the most flexible and creator-friendly way possible.”

Cluvz plans to continue expanding the platform with additional features in the future, alongside community-driven initiatives and special events designed to support both creators and fans.

More information about the platform can be found at:

Website:

Email: ...