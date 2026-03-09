MENAFN - GetNews)



"Image of Water Heaters Today LLC Van"Water Heaters Today LLC has launched a technical installation protocol specifically designed for the 24-grain water hardness levels in the Las Vegas Valley. The standard requires thermal expansion tanks and dielectric unions to prevent premature unit failure.

Water Heaters Today LLC, a fifth-generation family plumbing business, has launched its 2026 "Perfect Water Heater Install" protocol. This technical protocol addresses 24-grain water hardness levels affecting residential plumbing in the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson, Summerlin, and North Las Vegas.

The protocol is a technical response to the chemistry and physics of Mojave Desert water systems. Las Vegas municipal water averages 17 to 24 grains of hardness per gallon, consisting of calcium carbonate and magnesium. This concentration creates a chemical environment that causes failure in standard residential and commercial water heaters unless specific Clark County plumbing code standards are met.

Physics of the "Closed-Loop" System

Most residential plumbing in the Las Vegas Valley operates on a closed-loop system. A backflow preventer is installed at the street meter to protect the city's water supply, which creates a pressure trap within the home. When water is heated from 50°F to 120°F, it expands. In an open system, this expansion pushes back toward the city mains. In a Las Vegas closed loop, that extra volume has no outlet.

Without a thermal expansion tank, internal plumbing pressure spikes from 60 PSI to over 150 PSI during a heating cycle. This repeated pressure "hammering" fatigues the glass lining of traditional 40-gallon and 50-gallon gas water heaters. Within three to five years, the lining cracks, exposing the steel shell to corrosive minerals. The 2026 "Perfect Install" protocol requires a 2-gallon thermal expansion tank on every cold-water inlet to absorb these spikes.

Seismic Bracing and Safety Compliance

Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the country. A full 50-gallon water heater weighs 500 pounds and is a structural hazard during a tremor. Clark County code requires specific seismic bracing: two heavy-gauge steel straps bolted into the 2x4 wall studs. One strap secures the top third of the tank, and the second secures the bottom third. This setup prevents the unit from tipping and rupturing a gas line.

Energy Efficiency and Modern Systems

As homeowners move toward energy-efficient upgrades, the "Today" team specializes in both tankless water heater systems and modern heat pump water heaters. Tankless units provide on-demand hot water with up to 95% efficiency, while heat pumps leverage the high ambient temperature of Nevada garages for heat transfer. These high-efficiency models often qualify for federal tax credits and local utility rebates, which the Water Heaters Today LLC team helps homeowners navigate during the sizing and permit process.

Managing Mineral Scaling with Sediment Traps

A required component of the Water Heaters Today LLC standard is the "drip leg" or sediment trap. This is a 3-inch vertical pipe "T" installed before the gas valve. Because local water is rich in minerals, calcium "pebbles" break loose from tank linings. The drip leg uses gravity to catch these solids before they enter the burner orifice or pilot light assembly. Without this trap, a new unit may fail to ignite within its first year.

Preventing Galvanic Corrosion

When copper pipes are threaded into a steel water heater tank, a chemical reaction called galvanic corrosion occurs. These dissimilar metals create an electrical bridge that corrodes the threading. The "blue-green" crust found at the top of older Las Vegas units is a result of this reaction. The Water Heaters Today LLC protocol uses plastic-lined dielectric unions. These fittings break the electrical connection between the copper and steel, preventing leaks at the connection points.

Neighborhood-Specific Site Conditions

Installation requirements vary by neighborhood. In high-elevation zones like Summerlin and Henderson, municipal water pressure is boosted to move water uphill. This often puts home pressure above 100 PSI, which can rupture the safety valve on a new heater. In these zones, the "Today" team tests and often replaces the Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) during installation.

In older neighborhoods like Paradise and Downtown Las Vegas, the challenge is 40-year-old galvanized steel plumbing. These pipes are brittle and prone to snapping when a new heater is threaded on. Specialized transition fittings move from old steel to modern PEX-B or copper without inducing leaks.

Specialization of Water Heaters Today LLC

Water Heaters Today LLC focuses exclusively on water heating systems. This niche focus allows the team to maintain its "Today" service promise by offering same-day installations within a 2-hour service window. The company is licensed and insured, providing 24/7 emergency plumbing response for water heater leaks and failures.

The company is led by Craig Husted, the fifth generation of a plumbing family that began in the trade in 1935. The "Today" fleet carries a full inventory of Las Vegas-specific parts, including expansion tanks, PRVs, and seismic kits, on every truck.

"Specialized trade knowledge is the only defense against the 'mineral tax' imposed by Las Vegas water," says Husted. By using high-grade Magnesium anode rods, which attract minerals away from the tank shell, and following dielectric protocols, Water Heaters Today LLC targets doubling the operational lifespan of residential units in the Mojave Desert.

For more information on water heater repair, maintenance, or replacement, visit Water Heaters Today LLC or call (702) 305-8750