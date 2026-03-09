Franky's Excavation Addresses Rising Demand For Residential Demolition & Structure Removal Under 2026 Tacoma Housing Ordinance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Franky's Excavation Removing and Demolition a Home in Preparation for New Home Building."Franky's Excavation has implemented its "Clean Slate" standard to support the Home in Tacoma initiative. The company specializes in the total removal of structures, demolition, and foundations to prepare lots for high-density residential development.

Franky's Excavation, a Tacoma & Puyallup based excavating and demolition contractor in Washington State, has implemented its 2026 "Clean Slate" standard. This technical protocol is a response to the "Home in Tacoma" project, which has increased the demand for residential structure removal as single-family lots are subdivided for duplexes, rowhouses, and backyard cottages. For property owners and developers looking for a professional "demolition contractor near me" in Tacoma, Puyallup, and Gig Harbor, the new standard provides a reliable way to clear aging structures and prepare sites for higher-density housing.

The changes follow the implementation of the city's new zoning laws (UR-1, UR-2, and UR-3), which began in early 2025. The company is led by David Frankov and uses over six years of trade experience to manage every stage of a residential tear-down, from the initial permit coordination to the final foundation removal.

The Technical Process of Demolition & "Total Removal"

A full-scale residential demolition for a "Home in Tacoma" project requires a technical site analysis to make sure the land is ready for multiple new foundations. This begins with utility capping and asbestos-safe protocols, which involve shutting off and securing gas, water, and electrical lines to prevent underground hazards during the work.

Once the utilities are secured, the Franky's Excavation team manages the removal of the main structure, the concrete foundation slab, and any old asphalt driveways. This "total removal" process allows for the lot to be re-subdivided and graded for multiple housing units. By removing the old sub-grade infrastructure entirely, the team makes sure that the next phase of construction can begin on a stable, unencumbered site.

Lot Clearing and Material Sorting

A major part of the work is the sorting of materials once the structure is down. A standard single-family home in Tacoma can produce several tons of debris, including lumber, roofing, metal siding, and concrete. Franky's Excavation sorts these materials on-site to separate scrap metal and clean wood from landfill-bound waste.

Following local Pierce County waste guidelines, the metal is hauled to recycling facilities, while the remaining debris is transported to authorized transfer stations in the Tacoma and Fife area. This sorting process helps developers manage the total volume of waste removed from their property during the site clearing phase. For those searching for a "demolition contractor near me" capable of handling these high-volume urban projects, Franky's provides a specialized local option.

Precision Site Grading and Final Prep

After the debris is hauled away, the final step is precision site grading. In the residential neighborhoods of Tacoma and Puyallup, this involves leveling the ground to make sure water moves away from the new building footprints. The team uses heavy machinery to compact the soil and prepare it for the new foundation pour.

This final grading is required for "Home in Tacoma" projects where multiple units are built on a single lot. Proper drainage and soil compaction prevent future settling or water damage. For anyone looking for a qualified "demolition contractor near me," Franky's focus is on the engineering that happens from the roofline down to the sub-grade.

Serving Pierce County Since 2016

Based in Tacoma, Franky's Excavation is licensed, bonded, and insured. The company handles everything from initial permit coordination with the City of Tacoma to the final site sweep, specializing in the risks associated with structural removal that general contractors may avoid.

"Our goal with the 2026 Clean Slate standard is to help local developers and homeowners take advantage of the new housing density rules," says Frankov. "We make sure the old structure is gone and the site is ready for the next crew to start building. For anyone looking for a professional demolition contractor near me, our focus is on the quality of the clearing."

By combining heavy equipment expertise with a technical understanding of Tacoma's new zoning requirements, Franky's Excavation continues to manage residential and commercial site development.

For more information on full-scale demolition or to request a site evaluation, visit Franky's Excavation LLC or call (253) 335-4673.