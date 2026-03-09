Melby Electric Launches 2026 Residential Safety Initiative To Address Upcoming Washington State Electrical Code Updates

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Picture of Melby Electric's Company Van"Melby Electric is helping Snohomish County homeowners prepare for the upcoming 2026 NEC code adoption. The initiative includes safety audits and retrofits for GFCI protection and mandatory outdoor service disconnects.

Melby Electric, a Marysville-based electrical contractor, has launched its 2026 "Residential Safety Initiative" for homeowners across Snohomish County. This program addresses the upcoming adoption of the 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I), which introduces several new safety mandates for residential electrical systems in Marysville, Lake Stevens, and Arlington.

The initiative focuses on retrofitting older residential systems to meet the new 2026 safety standards. These updates include expanded requirements for Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) protection and the mandatory installation of emergency outdoor service disconnects. These changes aim to reduce the risk of electrical fires and provide safer access for first responders during emergencies.

The Technical Requirements of the 2026 Code

A central part of the 2026 NEC update is the expansion of GFCI protection for outdoor HVAC equipment. Under the new Washington State rules, outdoor air conditioning and heat pump units rated at 50 amps or less must have GFCI protection. This requirement is a technical response to preventing electrical leakage in outdoor units that are exposed to Pacific Northwest moisture and temperature fluctuations.

Another mandatory update for single-family homes and duplexes is the installation of a clearly marked outdoor service disconnect. This device allows emergency personnel to shut off power to the entire house from the exterior without entering the building. Melby Electric's safety initiative includes the installation of these disconnects as part of their standard residential service package to make sure local homes comply with the 2026 safety mandates.

Addressing Aging Wiring in Snohomish County

The 2026 initiative also addresses the physical degradation of older residential wiring. The updated code explicitly requires the replacement of conductors and wiring that show signs of damage from water, heat, or corrosion. In the established neighborhoods of Everett and Marysville, many homes still utilize original wiring that may not meet the thermal requirements of modern high-draw appliances.

Melby Electric's safety audits include a full check of the home's grounding system and the testing of arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs). These devices are designed to detect dangerous electrical arcs in bedroom and living area circuits, providing a layer of protection against the most common causes of residential electrical fires.

Neighborhood-Specific Safety Audits

Electrical safety needs vary across the different residential developments of the county. In the older cores of Marysville and Snohomish, the team often finds ungrounded "two-prong" outlets and aging distribution panels that require modernization. In these areas, the focus is on bringing the entire home up to a grounded, code-compliant standard.

In the newer residential growth areas of Lake Stevens and Arlington, the focus shifts to surge protection. The 2026 code requires whole-home surge protection to protect sensitive electronics and smart home infrastructure from grid fluctuations caused by local weather events. Melby Electric integrates these surge protectors directly into the main service panel to make sure every circuit in the house is covered.

Specialized Residential Service Since 2020

Founded in 2020 by Jake Melby, the company has focused on providing a direct, professional response to the residential electrical needs of the Snohomish PUD service area. Melby Electric is licensed, bonded, and insured, specializing in the technical nuances of local and state electrical codes. By focusing on residential safety and code compliance, the team helps homeowners avoid the risks of DIY electrical work and unpermitted installations.

"Our goal with the 2026 safety initiative is to make sure our neighbors' homes are ready for the new state requirements before they become mandatory," says Melby. "By performing these safety audits now, we can identify small issues like loose connections or outdated breakers before they become expensive emergencies."

Melby Electric remains committed to providing specialized residential electrical services that prioritize safety and long-term system reliability.

For more information on the 2026 safety initiative or to schedule a residential electrical audit, visit Melby Electric or call (360) 658-1500.