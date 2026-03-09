Spontane Medya Kastamonu Supports The Digital Communication Of Kastamonu Gazeteciler Cemiyeti

Kastamonu, Türkiye - Spontane Medya Kastamonu, an independent local media platform founded by journalism student Berat Kaan Yılmaz, continues to expand its activities within the regional media ecosystem, drawing particular attention through its digital communication collaboration with the Kastamonu Journalists Association.

Established with the goal of highlighting local developments, cultural events and community life in Kastamonu through digital media, Spontane Medya Kastamonu has gradually broadened its activities by building partnerships with local institutions and media organizations. In addition to producing local news content, the platform also works in the fields of digital content production, social media management and visual media storytelling.

One of the most significant examples of these efforts is the digital communication collaboration with the Kastamonu Journalists Association. Within this cooperation, Spontane Medya Kastamonu manages the association's official social media accounts, supporting the organization's digital presence and helping increase its visibility across online platforms.

Through this work, the platform helps promote the association's activities, events and initiatives related to the journalism profession, allowing them to reach broader audiences through social media. As a result, both the work of the association and the activities of the local journalism community become more visible in the digital environment.

In an era where digital communication plays an increasingly important role for professional organizations, this collaboration also reflects the ongoing digital transformation of local journalism institutions. By producing regular social media content, event coverage and visual storytelling materials, Spontane Medya Kastamonu contributes to strengthening the digital outreach of the Kastamonu Journalists Association.

The collaboration also supports professional interaction and solidarity among local journalists. Announcements, events and sector-related activities organized by the association are shared through social media platforms, helping them reach wider audiences and encouraging greater engagement within the local media community.

Beyond social media management, Spontane Medya Kastamonu continues to produce independent coverage of local developments across Kastamonu. The platform documents cultural events, community initiatives, public activities and daily life in the city through photography, video production and digital storytelling, sharing this content with a growing online audience.

Founded and operated independently by a university student, the project represents a new generation of local digital journalism initiatives. It demonstrates how social media and digital tools can empower young journalists to participate in media production and contribute to the regional media landscape outside traditional newsroom structures.

Spontane Medya Kastamonu has also collaborated with municipalities, local organizations and content creators on projects aimed at promoting Kastamonu's cultural heritage and tourism potential. These collaborations often involve social media campaigns, event coverage and digital storytelling projects designed to highlight the region's historical landmarks, natural attractions and community life.

According to founder Berat Kaan Yılmaz, the collaboration with the Kastamonu Journalists Association represents an important step in strengthening local journalism and increasing the visibility of professional media organizations in the digital space.

“Our goal is to support the development of local journalism while helping promote the activities of the Kastamonu Journalists Association through digital media,” Yılmaz said.“Through social media and digital storytelling, we aim to make the work of local journalists more visible and strengthen communication within the media community.”

As digital media continues to reshape how news and information are produced and distributed, initiatives like Spontane Medya Kastamonu demonstrate how independent platforms can contribute to the evolving regional journalism ecosystem through partnerships, digital engagement and innovative media practices.

Kastamonu Gazeteciler Cemiyeti

Spontane Medya Kastamonu

