Logunova Beauty Salon Expands Luxury Wellness And Styling Services At High-Demand Beauty Salon Los Angeles Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The exterior of Logunova Beauty Salon features a modern storefront with high-visibility orange branding against a sleek dark facade. Located at 607 South Olive, the salon offers an inviting atmosphere highlighted by large floor-to-ceiling windows and an elegant interior chandelier. The visible, well-appointed styling stations and contemporary design reflect the business's commitment to providing a premium, professional beauty experience in an upscale urban setting."Logunova Beauty Salon expands luxury wellness and styling services at its Downtown Los Angeles location, offering advanced treatments, non-toxic care, and a full-service salon experience.

Logunova Beauty Salon has announced the expansion of its luxury wellness and styling services at its Downtown Los Angeles location. As demand for high-quality, full-service beauty experiences in the city grows, Logunova continues to raise the bar for what a beauty salon in Los Angeles can offer. The two-story salon, co-founded by award-winning stylist Polina Logunova and accomplished businesswoman Gigi, now provides an even broader menu of advanced treatments designed to serve a diverse and growing clientele.

A Full-Service Beauty and Wellness Destination in Downtown Los Angeles

Logunova Beauty Salon operates as more than a traditional hair salon. The Downtown LA location offers a complete suite of beauty and wellness services, including professional hair design, premium hair extensions, nails, facials, massage, and rejuvenating light therapy. A champagne and beverage bar rounds out the experience, creating an atmosphere that blends relaxation with high-end beauty care. For guests seeking a beauty salon in Los Angeles that covers every aspect of personal care, Logunova delivers a true all-in-one destination.

Advanced Hair Treatments Led by Award-Winning Expertise

At the center of the salon's artistry is Polina Logunova, a stylist with over sixteen years of experience in the hair beauty industry. Recognized as the "Queen of Blondes" and named "Number One Stylist" in Ukraine, Polina is the only professional certified to perform permanent, safe silk hair straightening, a signature treatment known as "Silk Hair Transformation." This exclusive technique, currently available only at Logunova Beauty Salon in California, has attracted attention from clients across the country and around the world. Polina's background includes training at world-renowned hairdressing schools, one-on-one mentorships with elite masters, and experience as an ambassador for two American global cosmetic brands.

Comprehensive Wellness Services Under One Roof

The expansion at Logunova Beauty Salon brings a wider range of wellness-focused treatments to the LA beauty salon experience. Light therapy sessions, massage, and facial treatments are all available alongside traditional beauty services. Polina has personally tested each service before being added to the menu, ensuring that only treatments with real, visible results are offered. This hands-on vetting process reflects the salon's commitment to quality and client safety, making it stand out from other LA beauty salons.

A Non-Toxic, Family-Friendly Salon Environment

One of the defining features of Logunova Beauty Salon is its commitment to a clean, health-conscious atmosphere. The space is free from the harsh chemical fumes typically associated with traditional salons. Instead, gentle, non-toxic notes of orange blossom and vanilla flow through two expansive, light-filled floors. Only carefully selected, high-quality products are used in every treatment. The salon also includes a customized children's play area, allowing parents to enjoy appointments without worry. This thoughtful approach to the salon environment makes Logunova a standout LA beauty salon for families and wellness-minded clients alike.

A Growing International Reputation in the LA Beauty Market

Logunova Beauty Salon has built a loyal following that extends well beyond Los Angeles. Clients travel from across the country and internationally to experience the salon's distinctive combination of luxury, artistry, and personalized care. The salon's mission is to treat every guest like a close friend, with plush interiors, warm hospitality, and a team dedicated to restoring confidence and positive energy. This reputation for excellence has positioned Logunova as a go-to beauty salon Los Angeles destination for those who expect the highest level of service.

Booking and Location Details

Logunova Beauty Salon is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at its Downtown Los Angeles location. Appointments can be scheduled by calling +1 (213) 338-2332 or by emailing.... As the LA beauty salon continues to grow, new services and offerings will be announced through the salon's website and social media channels. Guests seeking a beauty salon in Los Angeles that combines luxury, wellness, and world-class artistry are encouraged to schedule a visit and experience what sets Logunova apart.