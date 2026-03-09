Hydra Scientific & Chemicals Trading LLC Strengthens Its Position As A Leading Laboratory Solutions Provider Across The Middle East And Africa

MENAFN - GetNews) ISO 9001:2015 Certified Supplier Delivers Innovative, Quality-First Laboratory and Scientific Instrument Solutions to Industries Across the Region

DUBAI, UAE - Hydra Scientific & Chemicals Trading LLC, a Dubai-based distributor and supplier of laboratory equipment, scientific instruments, and specialty chemicals, today announced continued growth across the MENA and Asian regions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class laboratory solutions to clients in the education, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, environmental, oil and gas, and water treatment sectors.

With more than 1,200 completed projects and over 1,000 satisfied customers, Hydra Scientific has established itself as a trusted partner for laboratories seeking reliable, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. The company's portfolio spans a comprehensive range of products - from laboratory equipment and instruments to consumables, glassware, plasticware, water treatment systems, and safety and hygiene products.

"Our mission is to meet the diverse needs of our customers in the laboratory industry with an unwavering commitment to quality. We dedicate ourselves to combining insight and service excellence to create sustainable growth - for our clients, our business, and our employees." - Hydra Scientific & Chemicals Trading LLC Management

A Comprehensive Product Portfolio

Hydra Scientific's broad product range is designed to serve laboratories of every scale and discipline. Key categories include:

. Laboratory Equipment & Instruments: Covering analytical chemistry, mass spectrometry, titration, life sciences, and more - the company offers cutting-edge instruments suited to research, diagnostics, and quality control applications.

. Food & Beverage Analysis: Supplying innovative tools such as digital refractometers and polarimeters that enable food producers to maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.

. Water Treatment Systems: Providing aeration equipment, chemical dosing systems, and end-to-end water treatment solutions to meet the region's growing infrastructure and environmental needs.

. Laboratory Consumables, Glassware & Plasticware: Stocking a wide selection of everyday laboratory essentials, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted operations for clients.

. Safety & Hygiene Products: Supplying emergency eyewash stations, safety showers, and other PPE solutions to safeguard laboratory personnel.

Partnerships with World-Renowned Brands

Hydra Scientific works exclusively with globally recognized manufacturers, including Bellingham+Stanley, Biobase, Funke, Glassco, Jenco, Optika, Remi, SI Analytics, Silverson, Tarsons, YSI, and more - ensuring clients receive only products that meet the most rigorous international standards.

ISO 9001:2015 Certified: Quality You Can Count On

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Hydra Scientific is committed to continuous improvement and total excellence across all aspects of its operations. The company's "Quality First" philosophy ensures that every order is fulfilled accurately, on time, and without compromise - from procurement through final delivery.

Growing Presence Across MENA and Asia

Operating from its headquarters in Al Qusais Industrial Area, Dubai, Hydra Scientific has built a significantly growing footprint spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and key Asian markets. Through a robust network of established manufacturer partnerships, the company is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for laboratory technology driven by rapid advancements in healthcare, education, and environmental regulation across the region.

About Hydra Scientific & Chemicals Trading LLC

