Latexlog: Building A Personal Archive Of Tailored Latex Style
Every Garment, a Page in Your Style Log
“Everyone's personal style is a journal in progress,” says the Creative Director of Latexlog.“Some pages belong to everyday wear, others to special moments; some are first-time experiments, others are trusted classics revisited. We don't select customers, and we don't limit categories. We focus on one thing: delivering custom garments that fit well, arrive on time, and earn their place in your personal style archive.”
Four Commitments Across Every CategoryPremium Latex Material: High-elasticity, durable natural latex is used consistently across all collections, balancing visual appeal with all-day comfort. Free Custom Tailoring: Every order, regardless of style complexity, is precisely cut to customer-provided measurements at no additional cost. 20-Day Reliable Delivery: From order confirmation to dispatch, we maintain a steady 20-business-day production timeline. Global Logistics via UPS & FedEx: Trackable international shipping partnerships cover North America, Europe, and key Asian markets.
A Complete Wardrobe, One Brand
Latexlog's product spectrum now includes:
Womenswear: Dresses, skirts, tops, bodysuits, evening wear
Menswear: Shirts, trousers, jackets, vests, statement pieces
Unisex Essentials: Turtlenecks, leggings, classic silhouettes for all
Accessories: Gloves, collars, belts, headwear, and beyond
Special Commissions: Customer-led creative visions brought to life with professional pattern support
From the Style Log: A Customer's Entry
“I've been wearing latex for years, but I never had a dedicated place to document my pieces-until Latexlog,” shares Jamie, a creative producer from London.“I ordered a custom jumpsuit for a performance and a pair of classic trousers for daily wear. The fit was dialed in perfectly for both, and they arrived together, right on schedule. Now every new piece I add feels like a deliberate entry in my evolving style story.”
About Latexlog
Latexlog is a full-category latex customization brand built on the idea of the“style log.” We believe true full-spectrum service is not about stacking concepts, but about applying the same solid standards to every style need. No gimmicks, no exclusions, no compromise-so every customer can find garments worth logging into their personal style history.
Ready to Write Your Next Style Chapter?
Visit to explore the complete collection or submit your measurements to begin a truly seamless full-category customization experience. At Latexlog, every garment is logged-just for you.
