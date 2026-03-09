Harco Detailing Of Clayton Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, Detailing & Window Tint: Expanding Precision Automotive Care Services In Kernersville

MENAFN - GetNews)



HarCo Detailing of Clayton provides professional-grade automotive protection and restoration services, specializing in advanced surface technologies and precision maintenance for individual and commercial vehicle owners.

A specialist in automotive preservation and aesthetic services, HarCo Detailing of Clayton - Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, Detailing & Window Tint (HarCo Detailing of Clayton) provides complete solutions designed to preserve, protect, and enhance vehicles for lasting performance, meeting the growing demand for long-term vehicle protection in the Triad region.

With over four years of industry experience, the company combines proven brands with certified application techniques to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, including fleet programs and maintenance plans, designed to maintain vehicle integrity against environmental degradation and daily wear.

Technicians at HarCo Detailing of Clayton are certified by Smart Detailing University of Los Angeles and Window Tint School, Jacksonville, FL. Attesting to the professionalism and proven skill of its technical team, HarCo Detailing of Clayton earned a 2nd-place award in the National PPF Competition.

These professional detailers are trained to handle vehicles of all types, from daily commuters to high-performance sports cars and commercial trucks. This versatility, combined with a commitment to using verified product formulations, positions the company as a central resource for automotive preservation in the local market.

To support long-term vehicle health, the company offers structured maintenance plans that include scheduled intervals for professional cleaning and coating inspections, ensuring these protective layers perform optimally throughout their lifespan.

Beyond individual consumer vehicles, the company has formalised its fleet services to assist local businesses in maintaining a professional brand image. The program provides scalable maintenance solutions for commercial vehicles, offering specialized fleet services and customized maintenance plans.

"Our mission is to provide a technical approach to automotive care, providing our clients with solutions that offer long-lasting results. By integrating advanced chemistry with precision application techniques, we address the specific environmental challenges faced by motorists in North Carolina. From coatings and films to tint, correction, auto care, and fleets, our services ensure reliable protection and professional presentation,” said HarCo Detailing of Clayton owner Justin Harvey.

HarCo Detailing of Clayton prioritizes industry-leading materials and proven application methods to deliver measurable protection and long-term value for every client, ensuring them a higher vehicle resale value over time.

For Paint Protection Film (PPF), the company trusts GeoShield Paint PPFs to provide invisible protection for vehicles, resisting rock chips, scratches, and UV damage. This thermoplastic urethane film is applied to the painted surfaces of new or used vehicles to provide a sacrificial layer against stone chips, bug splatter, and minor abrasions. Unlike traditional waxes, the film forms a physical barrier that preserves the original factory paint.

In addition to physical films, the facility specializes in ceramic coating, a process that creates a durable shield, delivering brilliant gloss, and simplifying maintenance. Offering four packages, from entry-level to Tier Three ceramic coating packages, HarCo Detailing of Clayton ensures long-lasting protection against stains, dirt, and UV exposure with reliable, proven performance.

This chemical polymer solution bonds with the clear coat of any vehicle to create a hydrophobic layer. The application process results in a surface that repels water, contaminants, and UV rays, effectively reducing the frequency of required washes and preventing oxidation. These coatings are ideal for vehicle owners seeking a semi-permanent gloss.

HarCo Detailing of Clayton also provides professional detailing and window tint services. The detailing department utilizes multi-stage decontamination processes to restore interior and exterior surfaces to a clinical standard. Complementing these services, the window tinting division installs high-performance films designed to reject solar heat and block harmful ultraviolet radiation, enhancing passenger comfort and protecting interior upholstery from fading.

About the Company:

Based in Kernersville, North Carolina, HarCo Detailing of Clayton - Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, Detailing & Window Tint serves the regional automotive market with a focus on durability and aesthetic excellence. The company offers a technical suite of services, including self-healing paint protection films, hydrophobic ceramic coatings, and high-rejection window tinting.