Twelve-Year-Old Hong Kong Violinist Sherry Tse Takes Europe By Storm With Three“Butterfly Lovers” Performances In Six Days

MENAFN - GetNews) At just twelve years old, Hong Kong violin prodigy Sherry Tse is making waves across the European classical music scene. In a remarkable six-day span, she delivered three acclaimed performances of the "Butterfly Lovers" Violin Concerto in three cities across two countries-an artistic feat that has drawn widespread admiration from audiences and critics alike.







Sherry with conductor Maestro Felipe Tristan







Classical Highlights (Switzerland) describes Sherry in these words: "Sherry Tse is one of the most promising young violinists of her generation. Her playing is distinguished by its refined tone, technical security, and natural musicality. She combines youthful freshness with remarkable maturity and is convincing both as soloist and as a chamber musician. Expressiveness, sensitivity and stylistic clarity lend her interpretation a special radiance."







Sherry with Conductor Maestro Nayden Todorov

The tour began on February 23 in Szolnok, Hungary, where Sherry gave an invited performance at the Aba-Novák Agora Cultural Center. She shared the stage with Mexican conductor Felipe Tristan and the Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra of Szolnok, delivering a deeply expressive interpretation of the beloved concerto to great acclaim.







The following evening, February 24, she appeared at the prestigious Liszt Academy in Budapest with the same conductor and ensemble. Her marvelous performance captured the hearts of a full house audience, who responded with rhythmic applause that lasted several minutes, moved by her nuanced phrasing and commanding stage presence. As an encore, Sherry offered a stunning solo rendition of "Por Una Cabeza" in the virtuosic arrangement by Augustin Hadelich-a performance that left no doubt about her technical brilliance. Adding to the evening's distinction, Mr. Wang Rudong, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Budapest, and Miss Judit Éva Nagy, Chairman of the Magyar-Kínai Baráti Társaság (Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association), attended the concert, gracing the occasion with their presence.







Sherry with Chinese Consulate General in Zurich Miss Chen Yun

Conductor Felipe Tristan offered this reflection on their collaboration:

"Sherry Tse combines an impressive level of technical command, intelligence, and a genuine musical instinct. In rehearsal she was disciplined, attentive, and eager to refine details, and in performance she projected confidence and poise beyond her years. She approached our collaboration with seriousness and respect for the orchestral dialogue, making the musical process both efficient and artistically rewarding."

- Felipe Tristan, Conductor







Sherry with Russian violinist Miss Maria Solozobova

On February 28, Sherry travelled to Zurich, Switzerland, for her third performance in six days. At the historic Tonhalle, she joined forces with Bulgarian conductor Nayden Todorov and Germany's Thüringen Philharmonie for another powerful reading of the "Butterfly Lovers" Concerto. The concert ended with a prolonged applause, a testament to the young musician's ability to move hearts across cultures. Among those in attendance was Ms. Chen Yun, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Zurich, together with other members of her consular staff-their presence adding a note of distinction to an already memorable evening.







Sherry first captured international attention at just eleven years old, when she made her debut performance of the "Butterfly Lovers" Concerto at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam with the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra. That milestone marked her as the youngest soloist ever to perform the work publicly. Now, with her recent European tour, she has confirmed her place as one of the most compelling young interpreters of this iconic piece-an artist whose sensitivity and skill belie her years, and whose future in music shines brightly.







Mr. Wang Rudong, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Budapest, and Miss Judit Éva Nagy, Chairman of the Magyar-Kínai Baráti Társaság (Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association)