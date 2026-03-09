Interlinc Financial Advisors Strengthens Its INTER Retirement Planning Approach To Support Clear, Coordinated, And Tax-Efficient Retirement Decisions

MENAFN - GetNews)Interlinc Financial Advisors strengthens its retirement planning approach built around INTER, the first five letters of the firm's name and the foundation of its Retirement Road Map. This approach is designed to help families make well-informed decisions, reduce unnecessary taxes, and navigate retirement with greater clarity and confidence.

Interlinc organizes retirement planning in a deliberate order: income planning, nursing and medical care costs, tax reduction strategies, estate planning, and risk management. Addressing these areas together allows decisions to remain connected and purposeful, rather than made in isolation.

“As retirement decisions become more complex, families need a process they can understand and trust,” said Steve Meeks, Co-Founder and President of Interlinc Financial Advisors.“Our Retirement Road Map provides direction by showing how each part of the INTERlinc approach works together, helping families move forward with confidence.”







Designed for pre-retirees and retirees, this unique planning style brings clarity to how financial decisions interact over time. Many retirement challenges arise not from insufficient savings, but from uncoordinated choices – particularly around income planning, nursing and medical care costs, and tax reduction strategies. The Retirement Road Map helps families see how today's decisions may affect their future.

The Retirement Road Map: A Four-Phase Planning Process

Interlinc's Retirement Road Map outlines a clear progression designed to support informed decision-making throughout retirement.

Phase I: Vision Visit: The process begins with a Vision Visit to identify priorities, goals, and concerns. This step establishes how income planning, nursing and medical care costs, tax reduction strategies, estate planning, and risk management fit into the overall retirement picture.

Phase II: Strategy Development: Using this information, Interlinc builds a coordinated strategy that shows how each planning area connects and supports long-term objectives.

Phase III: Implementation: Once approved, the strategy is put into action across income planning, nursing and medical care cost planning, tax reduction strategies, estate planning coordination, and risk management to ensure consistency and follow-through.

Phase IV: Tactical Reviews: Ongoing reviews provide an opportunity to adjust strategies as life events, market conditions, or regulations change, helping the plan stay current and effective over time.

This INTER-based Retirement Road Map is designed to provide clarity and control as clients transition into retirement. By starting with income planning and coordinating nursing and medical care costs, tax reduction strategies, estate planning, and risk management, Interlinc helps families reduce uncertainty and stay focused on what matters most.

“Being on the right track matters,” Meeks added.“When decisions are coordinated and clearly understood, families can focus on enjoying retirement.”

