MERSCO Trampoline Wins“Rising Star Of The Year” Award At 2026 Walmart Global E-Commerce Seller Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2026 Walmart Global E-commerce Forum and Seller Summit officially kicked off in Shenzhen, marking South China's first major cross-border e-commerce event of the year. Drawing sellers from across the globe, the summit recognized outstanding marketplace performers with its annual benchmark seller awards. MERSCO Trampoline received the prestigious "Rising Star of the Year" award, cementing its position as a leading brand in the home recreational safety equipment category.







Summit Spotlights High-Quality Growth, Unlocking Vast Expansion Opportunities for Brands

Amid the ongoing transformation of global retail, Walmart Global E-commerce unveiled its core strategy of "omnichannel cross-border commerce" at the summit, positioning itself as the premier platform for differentiated international expansion. According to Walmart's latest financial report, global e-commerce revenue surged 24% year-over-year in Q4 FY2026, with U.S. e-commerce growing 27%-marking 15 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. This momentum creates substantial growth runway for brands worldwide.







In the fierce market competition, MERSCO Trampoline breakthrough success in the trampoline category rests on three core pillars: its continuous innovation and R&D in trampoline products, Walmart's seamless logistics and fulfillment capabilities, and the data-driven empowerment tools provided by the platform. MERSCO identified and captured unmet demand in the North American market driven by evolving consumer preferences. Through premium product design and differentiated operational strategies, the brand rapidly established itself in the home recreational safety equipment segment, emerging as one of the most representative cross-border brands of 2025-2026.

Omnichannel Momentum Accelerates Seller Transformation

The release of omnichannel benefits has become an industry consensus, providing a clear pathway for cross-border sellers to achieve transformative growth. Patrick, Marketing Director at MERSCO, was invited to participate in a panel discussion themed "Omnichannel Growth," where he joined industry leaders from home and abroad to explore practical approaches to omnichannel development in cross-border e-commerce. Panelists agreed that Walmart's vision of "omnichannel" transcends the simple combination of online and offline channels. Instead, it centers on integrating inventory, logistics, data, and consumer touchpoints to return to the fundamental principle of customer-centric service.







Michelle Mi, Vice President of Emerging Markets and Business Development, Asia Pacific at Walmart International, emphasized that with over six decades of retail expertise, Walmart aims to share its development experience with sellers and leverage its omnichannel retail advantages to open new possibilities for international market expansion.

As this year's "Rising Star of the Year" recipient, MERSCO has capitalized on Walmart's increasingly open third-party seller ecosystem and upgraded incentive programs. Through refined operations and strategic social media content marketing, the brand has rapidly built trust with consumers. Its growth trajectory offers a replicable model for

emerging brands entering global markets.

MERSCO Trampoline Expands Horizons, Redefining Home Trampolines

Focusing on overseas family leisure consumption scenarios, MERSCO Trampoline has dedicated itself to product quality and user needs. With designs tailored to international markets and a stable quality control system, the brand quickly gained traction on the Walmart platform. Balancing practicality and safety, MERSCO has earned the favor of international consumers through solid product strength, achieving simultaneous growth in sales and reputation.







During the panel discussion "Climbing the Growth Summit: Secrets and Insights," Patrick highlighted the brand's precise positioning strategy based on authentic consumer profiles. He noted that MERSCO identified core demands among overseas families for home trampolines-larger sizes and enhanced safety. In response, the company launched 14ft and 15ft trampoline series featuring reinforced steel frames and strengthened enclosure nets to improve structural stability. The entire product line has obtained GS and CE international safety certifications, building robust product strength from the ground up. By aligning refined operational strategies with Walmart's platform consumption patterns, MERSCO has truly integrated "quality-driven credibility" throughout its product development and customer service processes.

MERSCO Trampoline was honored with the "Rising Star of the Year" award at the Walmart Global E-commerce Summit, marking a successful case of brand expansion into overseas markets through major retail platforms. MERSCO has established Walmart as its core sales channel, supplemented by Amazon, TikTok Shop, and other platforms. Moving forward, MERSCO will continue to deepen its commitment to product excellence and operations, expanding into the global home needs market through Walmart's omnichannel ecosystem-allowing quality manufacturing that "enables greater space" to earn broader professional recognition.

About MERSCO Trampoline

MERSCO Trampoline is a trampoline specialist for bigger space, with mission to pilot bigger, bringing the trampoline park backyard. The brand is dedicated to creating safe, professional-grade outdoor fun for kids of all ages. With 15+ years of manufacturing expertise, the brand redefines home trampolines through innovative design and rigorous quality control.