Innate Midwifery Expands With New Clinic Location In Lehi, Utah

MENAFN - GetNews)Innate Midwifery, a trusted provider of holistic and family-centered maternity care, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic location in Lehi, Utah, expanding access to compassionate midwifery services for families throughout Utah County. The new clinic is conveniently located at 3340 N. Center St, Suite 410, Lehi, UT 84043 and joins the practice's existing clinic at 4359 S. Highland Drive, Holladay, UT 84124.







Known for its personalized, holistic approach to care, Innate Midwifery offers an alternative to traditional hospital-based maternity services through comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care. The Lehi clinic was thoughtfully designed to provide a calm, welcoming, and supportive environment for prenatal visits, education, and ongoing midwifery care.

“Our mission has always been to serve families with integrity, respect, and compassion,” said Katia L'Ecuyer, CPM, LDEM, Founder of Innate Midwifery.“Opening a Lehi clinic allows us to better support growing families in Utah County who are seeking a more intentional, relationship-based model of care.”

Innate Midwifery is recognized for supporting holistic maternity care that honors the natural design of pregnancy and childbirth while prioritizing safety, education, and informed choice. The practice emphasizes collaboration and shared decision-making throughout the maternity journey.

Their experienced midwives in Utah work closely with families to create individualized care plans that reflect each client's values, needs, and goals. Services include prenatal appointments, postpartum visits, education, and ongoing support designed to help families feel informed and supported during pregnancy and the transition to life with a new baby.

The expansion into Lehi comes in response to increased demand for trusted, holistic maternity care throughout Utah County and beyond. With the new clinic, Innate Midwifery continues its commitment to making high-quality prenatal and postpartum care more accessible to communities across the state, while maintaining the intimate, family-centered atmosphere that has defined its approach.

Families interested in learning more about services at the Lehi clinic are encouraged to schedule a consultation at .

About Innate Midwifery

Innate Midwifery provides holistic, family-centered maternity care with a focus on safety, education, and informed choice. Through personalized prenatal and postpartum services, the practice supports families seeking a more intentional and relationship-based model of care. It has offices in Holladay and Lehi, Utah.

Social Media Handles: @‌innatemidwifery