Errez Design Founders Katie And Ruben Gutierrez Open Maison Mischief On Miracle Mile In Coral Gables

"The Storefront for Maison Mischief | New Coral Gables Premier Home Goods and Decor"Maison Mischief, a new design boutique by Errez Design founders Katie and Ruben Gutierrez, will open on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables with an invite-only grand opening weekend March 21–22, showcasing curated décor, art, and expressive interior objects.

CORAL GABLES, FL - Katie and Ruben Gutierrez, founders of Miami-based interior design studio Errez Design, have announced the opening of Maison Mischief, a new design boutique located on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, bringing their signature maximalist and biographical design philosophy into a curated retail experience.

Maison Mischief will celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 21–22, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with a private, invite-only celebration at the boutique located at 361 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The opening weekend will welcome invited guests, collaborators, and members of the design community for an early look at the space.

Situated along Miracle Mile - widely regarded as the cultural and shopping heart of downtown Coral Gables - Maison Mischief introduces a design-forward retail concept that blends elements of a boutique, gallery, and creative salon.

More than a traditional décor store, Maison Mischief presents a carefully edited mix of art, objects, textiles, books, and design pieces selected for their personality, symbolism, and emotional resonance. Each item is intended to help visitors create interiors that reflect personal stories rather than passing trends.

“Maison Mischief is about color, curiosity, and meaning,” said Katie Gutierrez, co-founder of Errez Design.“We wanted to create a space where people could experiment with boldness and personality in design, even if it begins with a single object.”

The boutique serves as a natural extension of Errez Design's biographical design philosophy, which focuses on translating clients' histories, experiences, and identities into deeply personal interiors. At Maison Mischief, that philosophy is applied at a smaller, more accessible scale through a collection of curated objects intended to spark imagination and self-expression.

“People are increasingly looking for spaces that feel like themselves, not replicas of what they see online,” said Ruben Gutierrez, co-founder and principal designer.“Maison Mischief is a place to explore design with curiosity. It's playful, but everything here is chosen with intention.”

Designed to feel immersive rather than transactional, the boutique encourages visitors to wander through layered vignettes where décor, art, and storytelling intersect. The name“Maison Mischief” reflects the founders' belief that great interiors often begin with experimentation and a willingness to challenge safe or predictable choices.

The boutique will open to customers following the grand opening celebrations.

About Maison Mischief

Maison Mischief is a design boutique located at 361 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Florida, founded by Katie and Ruben Gutierrez of Errez Design. The shop offers a curated selection of décor, art, and objects chosen for their narrative power and expressive character, encouraging visitors to“color outside the beige” and create homes that reflect who they are.

About Errez Design

Founded by Katie and Ruben Gutierrez, Errez Design is a Miami-based interior design studio known for vibrant, maximalist interiors rooted in its signature biographical design philosophy. The firm specializes in highly personalized residential and commercial projects that blend color, culture, symbolism, and storytelling.