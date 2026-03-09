Derchi Window And Door Expands Into The Canadian Market: Offering High-End Aluminum Window And Door Solutions Compliant With North American Standards

MENAFN - GetNews) Derchi Window and Door, a leading manufacturer of premium aluminum doors and windows, is pleased to announce the launch of its official partner program in Canada. As part of its strategic expansion, the company aims to collaborate with distributors, developers, and contractors to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient window and door solutions across the country. With a strong commitment to safety, performance, and design excellence, Derchi is positioned to meet the growing demand for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and energy-efficient fenestration systems in Canada's diverse climate zones.

High-Performance Products Designed for Canada's Climate

Derchi offers a wide range of customizable aluminum doors and windows, designed to withstand the Canadian climate. Key products include:



Aluminum Doors: Bifold Doors, Entry Doors, Garage Doors, Sliding Doors, Swing Doors Aluminum Windows: Casement Windows, Picture Windows, Sliding Windows

Each product line adheres to North American industry standards, including NAFS (National Fenestration Standard), CSA A440S1, and ENERGY STAR® Canada. The company's focus on energy efficiency ensures that all windows and doors meet stringent thermal performance requirements, including U-factor, SHGC (solar heat gain coefficient), and ER (energy rating), providing optimal insulation and comfort in Canada's varied climates.

Commitment to Compliance and Safety

Derchi's products are rigorously tested and certified by third-party organizations to ensure compliance with Canada's building codes and energy performance requirements. The company's commitment to safety is reflected in its 360 Safety System, which incorporates advanced features such as multi-point locking mechanisms, noise reduction, and enhanced thermal insulation. Derchi's products not only meet but exceed the safety and durability expectations for Canadian homes and buildings.

Supporting Partners with Comprehensive Solutions

Derchi offers an extensive partner support program, providing Canadian distributors and project partners with:



Comprehensive product catalogs and customizable options

Performance data sheets, test reports, and compliance documentation

Sales and design training, installation support, and marketing resources Competitive pricing and wholesale discount options

With a state-of-the-art 70,000m2 manufacturing facility and international certifications from ISO, CE, AS2047, and ENERGY STAR, Derchi ensures that its products are manufactured to the highest standards. The company also offers a robust 10-year warranty on glass, hardware, and seals, further assuring its partners of the reliability and longevity of its products.

Global Success and Proven Track Record

Derchi's products have been successfully installed in residential and commercial projects across North America, Europe, and Australia. In Vancouver, Derchi has already received excellent feedback from local homeowner, with customers praising the superior performance of its aluminum windows and doors in both residential and commercial applications.

For instance, the recent installation of a complete DERCHI door and window system in a Vancouver villa was highlighted for its exceptional sealing, modern design, and robust performance against Vancouver's rainy winters and sunny summers.

About Derchi Window and Door

Founded in 2012, Derchi Window and Door has become a trusted name in high-end aluminum windows and doors. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety, and design, Derchi is committed to providing premium fenestration solutions for homes and commercial buildings worldwide. The company's dedication to research and development, along with its strong global presence, makes Derchi a leading choice for modern construction projects.

For more information about Derchi Window and Door's product offerings and to inquire about becoming a partner, visit derchidoor.