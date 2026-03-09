DERCHI Window & Door Strengthens North America Project Delivery With Verifiable Performance Documentation And Partner-Focused Aluminum Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) DERCHI Window & Door (Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.) today announced an expanded North America-focused initiative designed to support developers, contractors, builders, and dealers with project-ready aluminum door and window systems, transparent performance documentation, and localized collaboration resources.

As market demand continues to shift from single-product purchasing to system-based project delivery, DERCHI is aligning its business around a more practical B2B value proposition: products that can be evaluated more efficiently, documentation that can support project communication, and service workflows that help partners move from specification to installation with greater confidence.

DERCHI's current portfolio includes aluminum bifold doors , entry doors , garage doors , sliding doors , and swing doors, along with aluminum casement windows , picture windows, andsliding windows for residential, villa, renovation, and project-based applications. Rather than positioning these categories as standalone SKUs, the company is emphasizing integrated system coordination for architects, developers, contractors, and dealer partners seeking repeatable, project-ready solutions.

For North America, DERCHI is prioritizing a documentation-first approach. Selected series can be supported with project-specific performance records, technical file packages, and energy-related data that help stakeholders evaluate product options and prepare code or submission-related materials more effectively. This approach reflects a broader shift in the industry, where transparent documentation and verifiable product information increasingly influence supplier selection.

The company is also reinforcing its international project narrative through publicly referenced market activity. Recent U.S.-focused references include project updates associated with New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Colorado, as well as showroom presence in Plano, Texas. Together, these touchpoints help demonstrate not only product breadth, but also DERCHI's ability to support local review, partner engagement, and project communication in key target markets.

For dealers and project partners, the value proposition extends beyond manufacturing. DERCHI's collaboration model may include solution-based product selection, performance documentation packages, installation guidance, display and sample support, quotation coordination, and after-sales communication. The objective is to help partners build a more scalable door and window business model based on reusable project assets rather than one-off transactions.

“Today's buyers and project teams expect more than a catalog,” said a DERCHI technical and compliance spokesperson.“They want product information that is easier to evaluate, documentation that supports project communication, and a supplier relationship that can adapt to real project requirements. That is where we are continuing to invest.”

A DERCHI channel development spokesperson added,“For dealers, contractors, and commercial partners, growth depends on speed, clarity, and execution. We are building a support model that combines product coverage, project-oriented resources, and localized touchpoints to make collaboration more efficient and more sustainable.”

By combining aluminum door and aluminum window product lines with project-based support and region-aware documentation practices, DERCHI Window & Door is strengthening its position as a solutions partner for North America and selected international markets.

About DERCHI Window & Door

DERCHI Window & Door (Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.) provides aluminum door and window solutions for residential and project applications across international markets. Its portfolio includes bifold doors, entry doors, garage doors, sliding doors, swing doors, casement windows, picture windows, and sliding windows. The company supports partners with product planning, technical documentation, and project-oriented coordination designed to improve delivery efficiency and collaboration.

Compliance Note: Any certification, rating, labeling, or performance information referenced in this release is subject to product series, dimensions, glazing configuration, and project conditions. Project-specific documentation is available upon request for evaluation and submission purposes.