Leading Enterprise Xinrui Group To Debut At FIC 2026 With Flagship Vital Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate And Dietary Fiber

MENAFN - GetNews) China's Top Agricultural Product Extraction Player Showcases Premium Plant Protein and Grain Deep Processing Solutions at International Food Ingredients Exhibition Guanxian, Shandong, China – Xinrui Group, a leading integrated enterprise in China's agricultural product deep processing and plant protein production sector, officially announces its participation in, the world's premier international food ingredients exhibition, to be held from March 17-19, 2026 in Shanghai. As a key industry player with 23 years of professional experience in agricultural product extraction and sales,, demonstrating China's advanced manufacturing strength in high-quality food ingredients to global customers and industry peers.







FIC 2026: Global Industry Platform

FIC is universally recognized as the barometer and wind vane of the global food ingredients and food additive industry, as well as one of the world's largest professional trade shows in this field. Endorsed by the USDA, the exhibition covers the entire food industry ecosystem including novel food ingredients, natural and functional ingredients, food packaging, machinery and testing equipment. In 2025 alone, FIC attracted over 141,000 professional attendees and 1,672 outstanding exhibitors worldwide, solidifying its position as a pivotal and influential platform for enterprises to access the Chinese market and expand global cooperation. Against the backdrop of the surging global demand for healthy, green and functional plant-based food ingredients, Xinrui Group's participation in FIC 2026 marks a strategic step to further expand its domestic and global market layout, elevate its international brand influence, and build a seamless communication and cooperation bridge with global food industry chain partners.

“Amid the global upsurge in plant-based food consumption, the market demand for high-quality non-GMO soy protein isolate, wheat gluten and dietary fiber is witnessing sustained and robust growth,” said a senior representative of Xinrui Group.“Shanghai, as a global food industry hub, and FIC 2026, as a world-class professional platform, offer us a precious opportunity to communicate face-to-face with global customers. At Booth 41M10/41N11, we will showcase our R&D and production achievements of our core grain and plant protein products, listen closely to the actual needs of both international and domestic markets, and explore in-depth cooperation with global partners to jointly drive innovation and development of the global food ingredients industry.”

23 Years of Industrial Accumulation of Xinrui Group

Founded in 2003, Xinrui Group has developed into a diversified industrial group integrating grain deep processing, plant protein production and international trade after more than two decades of dedicated development. The group comprises three core business entities with clear division of labor and complementary advantages, laying a solid foundation for its high-quality product supply:

Shandong Kawah Oils Co., Ltd.: A non-GMO soybean intensive processing base with a registered capital of 120 million RMB, boasting a complete industrial chain for the successive extraction of soybean oil, low-temperature soybean meal, soy protein isolate and soy dietary fiber;

Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co., Ltd.: A professional wheat deep processing factory with a registered capital of 61.8 million RMB, whose product portfolio covers wheat gluten, bread flour, dumpling flour, wheat starch A and other grain products, as well as alcohol and feed series;

Guanxian Ruichang Trading Co., Ltd.: The group's exclusive international trading arm, undertaking the global export of core products with an annual export volume of 20,000 tons of non-GMO soy protein isolate, 15,000 tons of wheat gluten and 5,000 tons of soy dietary fiber, serving customers across numerous countries and regions worldwide.

Core Products: Vital Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Dietary Fiber

At FIC 2026 (Booth 41M10/41N11), Xinrui Group will focus on its star product matrix centered on the three flagship categories: vital wheat gluten, soy protein isolate and dietary fiber, with supporting high-quality products including hydrolyzed wheat protein, textured wheat protein and wheat vermicelli.

All of the group's soy protein isolate products are made from non-genetically modified soybeans, featuring high purity and excellent functional properties, and are widely applicable in meat products, dairy, beverages, bakery and other food processing fields, perfectly meeting the production needs of healthy, low-fat and high-protein foods.







The vital wheat gluten series products have outstanding characteristics of high elasticity and strong water absorption, serving as the key raw material to optimize the taste and texture of pasta, meat products and other food items.







Meanwhile, the group's soy dietary fiber products, as natural and healthy food additives, effectively increase the dietary fiber content of food, catering to the global consumers' pursuit of a healthy diet – all of which are highly aligned with FIC's focus on natural, functional and high-quality food ingredients.







Quality is the cornerstone of Xinrui Group's development. The enterprise has obtained the ISO9001 quality management system certification and ISO22000 food safety management system certification, and has established a strict and comprehensive quality control system covering the entire industrial chain from raw material procurement, production processing to finished product delivery. Adhering to the concept of green and sustainable development, Xinrui Group realizes the comprehensive utilization of agricultural resources in its production process, which not only improves resource utilization efficiency but also reduces environmental impact, conforming to the global food industry's development trend of environmental protection and sustainability.

Professional Technical Support & Customized Solutions

At Xinrui Group's booth (41M10/41N11) during FIC 2026, a professional and experienced team will be on-site to provide detailed product introductions and one-on-one technical consulting services for global visitors. The team will conduct in-depth communication on product application solutions and customized production services according to the personalized needs of customers from different countries and regions. On-site product demonstration activities will also be held, allowing visitors to intuitively experience the superior performance and practical application effects of the group's wheat gluten, soy protein isolate and dietary fiber products. For global distributors, food processing enterprises and research institutions, Xinrui Group will launch exclusive and tailored cooperation plans, and is committed to building long-term, stable and win-win cooperation relationships with all global partners.

Xinrui Group's participation in FIC 2026 is not only a high-profile display of its core strength in grain deep processing and plant protein production at the heart of China's food industry – Shanghai, but also a vivid microcosm of China's agricultural product deep processing industry marching towards the international market. Endowed with rich product categories, mature and advanced production technology, strict quality control standards and abundant international trade experience, Xinrui Group is fully confident in gaining more recognition and trust from the global market at FIC 2026, and will take this exhibition as a new starting point to further expand its global business layout and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the global food ingredients industry.

Global visitors and industry partners interested in Xinrui Group and its flagship wheat gluten, soy protein isolate and dietary fiber products are warmly welcome to Booth 41M10/41N11 at FIC 2026 in Shanghai for on-site communication, negotiation and cooperation, and to jointly explore new opportunities and create a better future for the global food ingredients industry!

FIC 2026 Basic Information

Event: Food Ingredients China (FIC) 2026

Dates: March 17-19, 2026

Venue: Shanghai, China

Xinrui Group Booth: 41M10/41N11

Core Showcased Products: Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Dietary Fiber