Saudi Arabia Intercepts Three Drones Heading Toward Shaybah Oil Field


2026-03-09 07:06:11
Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia's official news agency (SPA) reported on Monday evening that three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rub' Al-Khali (Empty Quarter) desert while heading toward the Shaybah oil field.
According to the agency, the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said the drones were detected and destroyed before reaching their target.

