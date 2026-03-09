Saudi Arabia Intercepts Three Drones Heading Toward Shaybah Oil Field

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia's official news agency (SPA) reported on Monday evening that three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rub' Al-Khali (Empty Quarter) desert while heading toward the Shaybah oil field.According to the agency, the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said the drones were detected and destroyed before reaching their target.

