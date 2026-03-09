Kuwait Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Ongoing Missile And Drone Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounchi, on Monday for the second time, delivering a protest note in response to continued Iranian aggression against Kuwait through ballistic missiles and drones, which it described as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, a serious breach of the United Nations Charter, and a clear violation of international law.According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry reiterated in a statement Kuwait's strong condemnation and rejection of all brazen attacks carried out by Iran on its territory and airspace, particularly those targeting vital civilian facilities and infrastructure.The ministry affirmed Kuwait's full and inherent right to defend itself, stressing that the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states are indivisible and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state constitutes a direct threat to collective security. It called for the immediate cessation of all hostile actions, which cannot be justified under any pretext.