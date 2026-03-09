Kremlin Says Putin Discussed Iran Conflict Proposals With Trump In Phone Call

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, March 9 (Petra) -- The Kremlin announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump during which he presented proposals to resolve the conflict with Iran.In a statement, the Kremlin said, "The phone call between Putin and Trump addressed the conflict with Iran. Putin presented several proposals for resolving the conflict with Iran, stressing the need to restore stability in the region through a return to negotiations. The call also covered updates regarding the conflict with Ukraine."