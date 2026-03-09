Social Development Minister Partakes In UN CSW70 In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development and Chair of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, participated on Monday in the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at UN headquarters in New York, alongside ministers, officials, and representatives from governments, international organizations, and civil society worldwide.According to a ministry statement, Bani Mustafa emphasized in her intervention during the general discussion session on follow-up to the Fourth World Conference on Women and the 23rd Special Session of the General Assembly that "Jordan has implemented legislative reforms in recent years, including amendments to the constitution and several laws with political and economic dimensions," noting that these changes form the basis for legislative justice for women and equality before the law.She said women's empowerment is essential to achieving justice and stability and building more inclusive and resilient societies, adding that investing in women is an investment in a fairer and more prosperous future for all, requiring concrete measures to translate commitments into reality.Bani Mustafa highlighted that women's participation in the judiciary in Jordan exceeds 30 percent, boosting women's confidence in accessing justice, supporting women-sensitive litigation, and contributing to institutional reform of the judiciary by improving court procedures and developing legal and judicial support programs.She also participated in a high-level side event organized by Egypt in cooperation with UN Women on the margins of the 70th session, titled "Enhancing Women's Access to Justice: Strengthening Judicial Leadership."The minister noted that Jordan's Constitutional Court includes two women judges, several women have held the position of Minister of Legal Affairs, and one woman has served as President of the Legislation and Opinion Bureau. She added that in 2011, a female judge was appointed as Deputy Public Prosecutor.Bani Mustafa affirmed that Jordan has invested in building the capacities and skills of women legal professionals, noting that this investment not only enhances women's access to justice but also builds a more inclusive, fair, and integrated judicial system for all.During her participation in the session titled "Promoting Women's Economic Participation: Addressing Violence Against Women and Financial Exploitation in the Labor Market," organized by the World Bank, she stressed that promoting women's economic participation and addressing financial violence are key priorities, noting that women's economic independence and a safe work environment form the foundation for comprehensive empowerment and active participation in the labor market. She also outlined Jordan's efforts and reforms to support women's employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.On the sidelines of the Commission on the Status of Women, Bani Mustafa met with the World Bank's Global Social Development Director, Robin Mearns, to discuss ways to enhance partnership and cooperation between Jordan and the World Bank to support women's economic empowerment within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision and reviewed several cooperation programs aimed at expanding women's economic opportunities and increasing their participation in the labor market.Jordan's participation in this session reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting women's political, economic, and social rights in line with royal directives and national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.