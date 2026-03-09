MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aztec Minerals Corp. Presents in Existing Agency's Virtual Webinar Series

March 09, 2026 3:23 PM EDT | Source: Existing Agency Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Aztec Minerals (TSXV: AZT) (OTCQB: AZZTF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on {March 11, 2pm ET}

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver







Upcoming March 11 Aztec Minerals webinar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Aztec Minerals

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

