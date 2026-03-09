Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-09 07:04:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Goldflare Announces Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

March 09, 2026 3:30 PM EDT | Source: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

Piedmont, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") wishes to announce the results of the votes held at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.:

  • All current directors and those proposed at the meeting were re-elected with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor;
  • The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as the Company's auditors received more than 99% of the votes cast in favor; and
  • More than 99% of the shares voted were in favor of the re-approval of the Company's rolling (10%) stock option plan.

    In total, 11.53% of the issued and outstanding shares were voted. Management of the Company would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For more information:

    • Michel Desjardins
    CEO
    819-638-9138
    ...    		 David Corbeil-Héneault
    Chief Financial Officer
    450-622-4066
    ...



    Source: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

