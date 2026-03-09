Goldflare Announces Grant Of Stock Options

March 09, 2026 3:30 PM EDT | Source: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

Piedmont, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of 1,970,000 stock options to its officers and directors, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan.

Each option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of ten (10) years, commencing on March 6, 2026.

The Company currently has 26,351,602 common shares issued and outstanding. Following this grant, the total number of options issued and outstanding under the plan will be 2,565,000.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: