Gemdale Gold Inc. (GEMG) Closes The Market


2026-03-09 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Gemdale Gold Inc. (GEMG) Closes the Market

March 09, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Patrick Chidley, Executive Chairman, Gemdale Gold Inc. ("Gemdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: GEMG) and his executive team, joined Bethany Terracina, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Gemdale Gold Inc. is focused on gold and critical minerals exploration in Finland, offering a brand-new opportunity to invest in high potential projects in Finland (ranked by the Fraser Institute as the Number 1 mining investment destination in the world). Over the past eight years as a private company, Gemdale has assembled and progressed a portfolio of projects located in established and emerging mineral districts in Finland. Gemdale has a highly experienced leadership team and supportive investor base, including a strategic shareholder, Eldorado Gold Corp. Gemdale's flagship Pontio Gold Project is located in western Finland, an attractive district for mining companies due to the district's history of mining, excellent infrastructure, and supportive local communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
Director and EVP Corporate Development
+1 203-940 2538
...

