MAX Power Announces $20 Million Brokered Offering

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce a listed issuer financing exemption private placement offering (the“ Offering”) for minimum gross proceeds of C$4,000,000 and maximum of up to C$20,000,000. The Offering comprises 15,384,615 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of C$1.30 per Unit (the“ Issue Price”) and is led by Hampton Securities Limited as the lead agent and sole bookrunner (the“ Agent”) on a commercially reasonable efforts basis.

Net proceeds will be used for: 1) An ongoing program of analytical testing, resource modeling, and resource estimation of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery on the Genesis Trend near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, followed by a confirmatory well to validate potential commerciality; 2) Further acquisition of 2D and 3D seismic data covering various targets throughout MAX Power's Saskatchewan land package; 3) Drilling of additional wells; 4) General corporate purposes including administrative and marketing.

Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (“ Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.80 per share at any time up to 24 months from closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Agent an option (the“ Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Agent, to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable at any time up to two (2) business days prior to closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 20, 2026 (the“ Closing”), or such other earlier or later date as the Agent may determine. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Offering is expected to be completed pursuant to an agency agreement to be entered into by the Company and the Agent. The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the“ Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units and the underlying securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately“free-trading” upon closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and at the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prim. e exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, confirming a working subsurface system. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

For further information, please contact: