Stalin's Sharp Attack: NDA Has No Place In Tamil Nadu's Politics

Stalin Frames Election as 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Team'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of pursuing policies that are "against Tamil Nadu." Speaking at the DMK's State Level Conference at Siruganur, Stalin said the upcoming election would be a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and what he described as the "Delhi team," asserting that the NDA had no place in the state's politics. He also alleged that the BJP was attempting to gradually dominate the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), claiming the party had effectively "mortgaged itself" to the BJP.

"Those who are against us are against Tamil Nadu. How can people vote for the NDA that wants to deny things to Tamil Nadu? How can they come and seek votes here? Here, it's always no entry for you (NDA). This election is Tamil Nadu vs NDA; it's the DMK team or the Delhi team. DMK is a party which doesn't go to people only when an election comes....They (the BJP) are trying to swallow AIADMK slowly. We take pity on AIADMK. They have mortgaged their party to the BJP," he said.

Confidence in Winning 200+ Seats

He also exuded confidence in his party's prospects ahead of the upcoming state elections, asserting that the DMK would win more than 200 assembly seats. "I often tell you that we will win more than 200 seats. We are sure that we will win 200 seats," Stalin said.

Criticism of Union Government and BJP

Stalin also criticised the BJP for its approach towards the state and the AIADMK. "AIADMK is in a stage where they couldn't even name their alliance. The BJP-led Union government has not given us funds for our infrastructure development. BJP gave us just problems through the Governor, raids, etc.," CM Stalin added.

'Stalin's Schemes Give Content to Election Promises'

Highlighting his government's welfare schemes, CM Stalin underscored their role in shaping election promises. "Other political parties are releasing their election promise in instalments. They don't have any other way. They can't change the scheme which we have introduced. Can they stop the women's rights scheme? If they stop, even their own family women will get them out. Can they stop the morning tiffin scheme? Can they change the free women's bus scheme? It's Stalin's schemes that give content to their election promise. Till these schemes are there, it's Stalin ruling the state. We seek a vote after we implement our schemes," he asserted.

2026 Election Outlook

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance will look to win against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

