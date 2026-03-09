Abhishek Banerjee Slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleges 'Tughlaqi Attitude'

Abhishek Banerjee Slams CEC Over 'Tughlaqi Attitude'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday slammed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of showing "no shame" over deaths during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and criticising his "Tughlaqi attitude" as he arrived in Kolkata. Speaking at a protest organised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Gyanesh Kumar (CEC) arrived in Kolkata last night. He came out of the airport waving his hand. He has no shame that several people died here (during the SIR process). His "Tughlaqi attitude" didn't change. It seemed as if he had won a war...There are over 5000 hotels in Kolkata. He is staying in a hotel where all BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, stay."

Banerjee further added, "If there is a parameter that those who were jailed should not be in politics, then Amit Shah should resign."

ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness Amid TMC Protests

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and asserted that there will be "zero tolerance" towards violence and intimidation of voters or election staff. As per the press note, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed review meeting in Kolkata with representatives of recognised national and state political parties as well as senior administrative and police officials. During the interaction, representatives from parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, National People's Party, All India Forward Bloc and All India Trinamool Congress shared their suggestions with the Commission.

The Chief Election Commissioner also said the Special Intensive Revision exercise is being carried out in a transparent manner to ensure that no eligible voter is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls. Forms 6, 7 and 8 can still be submitted for additions, deletions or corrections. Meanwhile, a protest led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which the TMC alleges is targeting genuine voters and manipulating the electoral process. The party has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting "silent invisible rigging" by deleting names of legitimate voters from electoral rolls. (ANI)

