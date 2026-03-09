VRTX Soars In Extended Hours After Experimental Drug Shows Positive Changes In Autoimmune Kidney Disease

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) rose as much as 7% after hours on Monday after the company announced positive 36-week data from its ongoing late-stage trial evaluating povetacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

IgA nephropathy or Berger's disease is an autoimmune kidney disease occurring when immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibody clumps deposit in the kidney's glomeruli, causing inflammation and damage.

The company said that patients treated with povetacicept achieved a 52.0% reduction from baseline in urine protein to creatinine ratio at week 36, meeting the study's key goal. The reduction was consistent across subgroups, the company said.

Patients treated with povetacicept also demonstrated a 77.4% reduction from baseline in serum galactose deficient IgA1, the company added. Serum galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) is a critical, disease-specific biomarker for IgA nephropathy.

