Delhi Crime: Man Shot In Ambedkar Nagar Area, Rushed To Hospital

A man was shot in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area near Madangir Bhumiya Mandir in the late hours of Monday. According to a resident, the victim, identified as Nikhil, was shot between 8.30 pm and 9 pm and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Victim identified as local shop owner

"We came to know that Nikhil has been shot and has been taken to the hospital," resident Bhushan Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said Nikhil runs a chicken shop in the area and lives with his family. "His father passed away in January, while his mother had died earlier. He has a sister, and they live in a joint family," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

