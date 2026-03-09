Delhi Racial Abuse: Saket Court Reserves Order On Couple's Bail Plea

Saket court on Monday reserved an order on the bail plea of a couple who are accused of racial abuse of three women from the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh. The court will pronounce the order on Tuesday.

They have been arrested by the Delhi Police in a case registered at the Malviya Nagar police station. They were remanded in judicial custody on February 25. The video of the incident had gone viral, showing the accused woman hurling racial slurs against the three women.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Samar Vishal reserved an order on the bail pleas of Ruby Jain and Harsh. The court reserved its order on the bail plea after hearing arguments by the counsel for accsued and the Delhi police.

Advocate Gaurav appeared for the accsued persons and argued that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were not applicable as the alleged incident had not taken place at public place and public view. The place of the incident was a residential building. It was also argued that the investigation against the accused persons has been completed. Their further custody is not required as all the evidence is in the possession of the Investigation Agency. They had cooperated in the investigation.

Political Reaction

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has taken note of the incident and made a post on X. Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also protested against the incident.

Background of the Case

Delhi police had arrested the accused couple on February 25 and produced them before the court. Thereafter, the court remanded them to judicial custody till March 11.

It is alleged that accsued Ruby Jain allegedly made racial, derogatory comments during a dispute over the repair work of the air conditioner on February 20. Delhi Police has invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against Ruby Jain. (ANI)

