India Wins T20 World Cup 2026, Becomes First Team To Retain Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated the India national cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The victory marked a historic milestone for India, as the team successfully defended its T20 World Cup title, becoming the first side in the tournament's history to retain the trophy. It also made India the first nation to win the men's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Dominant All-Round Performance

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian side delivered a dominant performance throughout the tournament with a blend of aggressive batting, disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The team remained consistent across all stages of the competition and rose to the occasion in the high-pressure final in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff for their planning and preparation in building a confident and balanced squad capable of performing under pressure. The board further acknowledged the role of the men's selection committee and state associations in identifying and nurturing a mix of experienced and young players.

The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium was played before a capacity crowd, with fans creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected the strong bond between the national team and its supporters, the Board acknowledged.

BCCI Leadership Hails 'Moment of Immense Pride'

BCCI President Mithun Manhas

Congratulating the team, BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, "Winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation. To defend the title and achieve this feat on home soil makes it even more special. The team played outstanding cricket throughout the tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. I congratulate every member of the squad, the coaching staff and the selectors for this remarkable accomplishment."

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated, "Indian cricket is currently in its golden phase. India hosted two major ICC events -- the ICC Women's World Cup last year and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup -- and to emerge champions in both is simply remarkable. This success is also a reflection of the strong foundations laid over the years through progressive planning and vision. The contributions of Jay Shah during his tenure in strengthening Indian cricket's structures and global standing have played a significant role in shaping this era of excellence. Kudos to Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his fearless group, the team management led by Gautam Gambhir and the selectors for building a balanced side capable of excelling on the world stage yet again."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said, "This victory is the result of collective effort, meticulous preparation and the commitment shown by the players and support staff throughout the tournament. The team has displayed remarkable composure and confidence in high-pressure situations, a hallmark of champion sides. To win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in front of our home fans makes the moment even more special and memorable. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of ICC Chair Mr Jay Shah, whose strong leadership continues to strengthen the global growth of the game. We thank the ICC for organising such a wonderful tournament that showcased the very best of T20 cricket. This triumph will remain a historic milestone for Indian cricket and a source of immense pride for the entire nation."

BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia

Prabhtej Bhatia, Joint Secretary, BCCI, remarked, "The team has shown tremendous unity, discipline and determination throughout the competition. From the very first match, the players demonstrated a clear sense of purpose and belief, which was reflected in their performances on the field. Their success is also a reflection of the professionalism and commitment that define Indian cricket today. I congratulate the players, the coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir, and the selectors for putting together and guiding such an outstanding side to this memorable achievement."

BCCI Treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat

A. Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI, added, "This victory is a testament to the strength of the cricketing ecosystem in our country and the sustained efforts being made to develop the game at every level. The dedication of the players, the guidance of the coaching staff and the support structures in place have all contributed to this remarkable success. The entire nation celebrates this triumph, and it will serve as a great inspiration for the next generation of cricketers across India."

India's Dominance in Global Cricket

The win further cements India's dominance in global cricket. The country currently holds multiple ICC titles across categories, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

