US Stock Markets Climb, Oil Prices Fall After Trump Reportedly Says Iran War Could Be Over Soon



“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force,” Trump reportedly told Weijia Jiang, Senior White House Correspondent at CBS News.

Trump also commented on the hold up at the Strait of Hormuz, noting that ships had begun moving through, but adding that he was contemplating“taking it over.” The president also reportedly added that he had another person in mind to replace Khamenei, although he has not yet mentioned who that may be.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that the Iran war is coming to an end soon.

According to a post from a CBS News reporter on X, the president said in a phone interview that the Middle Eastern country did not have the military wherewithal to continue the war.

Major U.S. stock indices edged higher after the comments, while oil prices declined.

Strait Of Hormuz

Trump also commented on the hold up at the Strait of Hormuz, noting that ships had begun moving through, but adding that he was contemplating“taking it over,” as per another X post from the correspondent.

“They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country,” Trump reportedly said.

The president also reportedly said that he has no message for Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.“None, whatsoever,” Trump said. He also reportedly added that he had another person in mind to replace Khamenei, although he has not yet mentioned who that may be.

Market Reaction

U.S. equities reversed course on Monday, ending the session in green following the reporting of the comments. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, closed up 0.88%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) climbed 1.18% higher at the day's end; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up 0.56%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the S & P 500 ETF climbed from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined after Trump's comments on taking control of the important oil searoute. U.S. crude oil declined nearly 5% to $86.09 per barrel at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Brent fell about 3.5% to $89.75 per barrel.

