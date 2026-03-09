Tesla VP Of Finance, Engineer Who Developed OTA Feature Announce Exit Amid Other High-Profile Departures



Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Vice President of Finance Sendil Palani said on Monday that he is leaving the EV maker after over a decade.

“After seventeen incredible years, my latest chapter at Tesla has come to a close,” Palani wrote in a post on X.

According to Palani's LinkedIn profile, he first joined the company in 2009 as a senior financial analyst, before leaving in 2011. He later rejoined the company in 2014 before climbing the ranks to Vice President for Finance in 2021.

Palani did not detail his reasons for leaving but expressed his appreciation for the team at Tesla and gratitude to its CEO Elon Musk.

Other Exits At Tesla

Director Thomas Dmytryk also announced his exit from the company earlier.

“After 11 incredible years at Tesla, I'm closing the book. It's been the ride of a lifetime,” Dmytryk said in a post on LinkedIn, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dmytryk was a senior software engineering manager at California before moving up to the role of director in late-2025. He joined the company in 2015 as a staff software engineer before climbing ranks.

According to his departure post, Dmytryk's small team previously owned Tesla's over-the-air connectivity feature which has allowed it to improve its vehicles without requiring a visit to a Tesla service. The feature has also allowed Tesla to deploy fixes to several recalls without needing customers to roll into a service center.

Late last year, the company fixed nearly 64,000 Cybertruck vehicles' front parking lights via an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

The recent exits follow other resignations at the company in recent months, including managers of Model Y and Cybertruck in November 2025. Victor Nechita, the Cybercab program manager, left last month ahead of the product commencing volume production.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at 'normal' levels.

Last week, BofA reinstated Tesla with a 'Buy', up from a prior 'Neutral' rating, with a $460 price target. The firm views Tesla as "the current leader in consumer autonomy" and expects it to quickly become a leader in robotaxi services, given its ability to scale more profitably than competitors.

TSLA stock has gained over 75% over the past 12 months.

