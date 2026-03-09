RSP's Rabi Lamichhane Thanks PM Modi, Vows To Take India Ties To New Heights

RSP Vows to Strengthen India Ties

Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane on Monday said that the party would take forward the partnership with India to new heights for a prosperous future of the people of both countries and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes after RSP's electoral victory in the country's national polls.

Taking to X, Lamichhane said, "Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm wishes and for recognizing the democratic mandate of the Nepali people. RSP and our government will remain dedicated to fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and shared prosperity where RSP will prioritize on 'development diplomacy'. "

He added, "We look forward to a partnership with India that scales new heights through cooperation in connectivity, cultural tourism, energy, and trade, ensuring a prosperous future for the people of both countries."

Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm wishes and for recognizing the democratic mandate of the Nepali people. RSP and our government will remain dedicated to fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and shared prosperity where RSP will prioritize on... - Rabi Lamichhane (@hamrorabi) March 9, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates Nepal's RSP Leaders

His remarks come shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership.

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said.

"I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added.

RSP Dominates Nepal's National Polls

The counting of votes under the First-Past-the-Post category of Nepal's House of Representatives entered the final phase on Monday, with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) dominating the parliament.

The party is heading for a two-thirds majority as it also dominates the Proportional Representation (PR) vote count.

As per the latest update from the Election Commission, the RSP has won 124 seats under the FPTP category while maintaining a lead in one more constituency.

The Nepali Congress has secured 17 seats and is leading in one constituency.

The CPN-UML has won eight seats and is leading in one constituency, while the Nepali Communist Party has secured seven seats.

The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured one seat. Independent candidate Mahabir Pun has also been elected to the House of Representatives.

On March 5, voters cast their ballots to elect 165 candidates under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category and for 110 seats under the Proportional Representation (PR) category.

In the House of Representatives election, political parties must secure at least 3 per cent of the total PR votes to qualify for seats under the proportional representation system.

Based on the current vote count, only RSP, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, NCP and RPP appear likely to cross the threshold.

If the vote share remains unchanged until the final count, the RSP is projected to win around 60 seats under the PR system.

Similarly, the Nepali Congress may secure 20 seats, the CPN-UML 17 seats, the Maoist Centre eight seats, and the RPP five seats.

Adding the projected 60 PR seats, the RSP could secure around 185 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives.

A party needs 184 seats to command a two-thirds majority in the House. If the current voting trend continues, the RSP appears on course to secure that threshold.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)