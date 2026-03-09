USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Monday, March 9, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 US gas hits $3.48/gallon TODAY - biggest weekly surge in years; GasBuddy warns $4 national average this week; diesel $4.66; California at $5.20 - AAA's Monday data shows the national average for regular gasoline at $3.478 per gallon as of March 9, up nearly 50 cents from a week ago and 58 cents from a month ago - the fastest weekly acceleration in pump prices since the early months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022; diesel has spiked to $4.66 per gallon, up roughly 89 cents in a week; GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan warned that many states could see another 20 to 50 cents added this week alone if crude remains above $100, and that a $4 national average is possible by end of March; California leads at $5.20, followed by Hawaii at $4.52 and Washington at $4.63; the cheapest states are Oklahoma ($2.79), Mississippi ($2.81), and Kansas ($2.83); Michigan gas hit $3.55, up 72 cents from a month ago; Energy Secretary Chris Wright characterised the increase as "temporary" but analysts say the situation remains "highly fluid"; Trump posted on Truth Social that higher oil prices are "a very small price to pay" for destroying Iran's nuclear threat; Senate Majority Leader Schumer has demanded a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve; the SPR holds approximately 415 million barrels 2 Dow futures crash 1,011 points overnight - WTI briefly hits $113, Brent $119; G7 "stand ready" moderates selloff; S&P 500 and Dow end down ~0.8%; Saudi Arabia joins production cuts - Dow Jones Industrial Average futures crashed 1,011 points (−2.13%) in overnight trading Sunday as WTI crude surged 24.6% to $113.30 and Brent hit $119.50 - the highest levels since mid-2022; S&P 500 futures fell 2.01% and Nasdaq futures dropped 2.31%; gold dipped 1.3% to $5,029/oz; the 10-year Treasury yield spiked 6.6 basis points to 4.198%; markets recovered significantly by the close after the G7 announced an emergency meeting on coordinated strategic reserve releases of 300–400 million barrels - the largest in IEA history; the S&P 500 ended down ~0.8% and the Dow shed ~0.8%, with the Nasdaq off ~0.7%; Brent settled around $102 and WTI near $99; Saudi Arabia announced production cuts, joining Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE as the Strait of Hormuz closure filled storage to capacity; Iraq's output has collapsed ~70%; JPMorgan estimates 4 million+ barrels per day of capacity has been curtailed since the war began on February 28; energy and defence sectors outperformed while financials led declines - Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup fell more than 3%; Jefferies plunged 5% on private credit exposure; chip stocks including Broadcom, AMD and Micron gained more than 2%, limiting index losses 3 US economy lost 92,000 jobs in February - unemployment rises to 4.4%; stagflation collision as $100+ oil meets weakest labour market since pandemic recovery; Fed trapped ahead of March 17–18 FOMC - The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls fell by 92,000 in February, versus consensus expectations of a gain of 50,000–60,000 jobs; it was the third monthly contraction in the last five months; health care lost 28,000 jobs due to a Kaiser Permanente strike in California and Hawaii; construction fell 11,000, manufacturing lost 12,000; December was revised to a loss of 17,000, making 2025 the weakest year for job creation since the pandemic; average hourly earnings rose 0.4% monthly and 3.8% year-on-year, both above forecast; the labour force participation rate slipped to 62.0%; long-term unemployment hit 1.9 million (25.3% of all jobless), the highest since December 2021; the CME FedWatch tool shows a 95.5% probability the Fed will hold rates at 3.5%–3.75% at its March 17–18 meeting; the March meeting includes the quarterly dot plot and new economic projections - the first to incorporate the oil shock; SF Fed President Mary Daly cautioned against overreacting to a single month but acknowledged "the hopes that the labor market was steadying, maybe that was too much"; Wall Street Journal called it "the most severe shock to energy markets" in history; BofA's latest fund manager survey found 25% see an "AI bubble" as the top tail risk and 30% said AI capex is the most likely source of a credit crisis 4 Trump launches "Shield of the Americas" counter-cartel coalition - 17 nations sign joint declaration committing to lethal military force against cartels; Noem named special envoy; Brazil, Mexico, Colombia excluded - President Trump hosted leaders from 12 Latin American and Caribbean nations at Trump National Doral in Miami on Saturday for the inaugural Shield of the Americas summit; 17 countries have formally signed the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition; the proclamation commits signatories to "using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks"; attendees included Argentine President Milei, El Salvador's Bukele, Ecuador's Noboa, Dominican Republic's Abinader, and Chile's President-elect Kast; Trump appointed former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as special envoy, with Rubio introducing her as someone regional leaders will see "on a daily and weekly and monthly" basis; Brazil, Mexico and Colombia - the region's three largest economies and Washington's traditional anti-narcotics partners - were not invited; Trump called Mexico "the epicenter of cartel violence" and said "the cartels are running Mexico"; he also threatened Cuba, saying "great change will soon be coming"; Cuba's President Díaz-Canel described the summit as "small, reactionary, and neocolonial"; the summit emerged after the original Summit of the Americas was scrapped during the Venezuela military buildup; Defence Secretary Hegseth and NSC's Stephen Miller pushed for aggressive military posture against cartel infrastructure 5 Stagflation collision: Polymarket prices 33% recession probability; BofA warns AI capex faces "energy bottleneck"; $650 billion hyperscaler spend at risk; WTI up 50% this month - The convergence of 92,000 jobs lost, $100+ oil and rising inflation expectations has brought the stagflation scenario from theoretical to operational; Polymarket's "US recession by end of 2026" contract is trading at 33% as of March 8, up from 26% in February; WTI crude is up more than 50% this month - a pace not seen since April 2020; BofA equity strategists have warned of an "AI air pocket" where $650 billion in projected 2026 hyperscaler capex meets soaring energy costs - power is the bottleneck; BofA's Savita Subramanian wrote that "monetization is to be determined, and power is the bottleneck and will take a while to build out"; the four largest US tech companies together forecast $650 billion in capex for 2026; BofA downgraded semiconductors to underweight, citing vulnerability to AI capex disappointments; 30% of BofA fund manager survey respondents said AI capex is the most likely source of a credit crisis; IBM CEO Arvind Krishna argued the hyperscaler spend is economically unrecoverable at current scale; the Dow Transports have lost 9% in three days - the worst since April 2025; consumer confidence has plummeted as CNN polls show 60% disapprove of the Iran military action and Fox News polls show 61% disapprove of Trump's economic management Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE S&P 500 ~5,666 ▼ −0.8% (off −2% lows) Recovered from −2.5% intraday; worst weekly stretch since April 2025 Dow Jones - ▼ −0.8% (futures crashed 1,011 pts overnight) Cisco −3.3%, 3M −3.2%, Boeing −3.0% led losses; financials −3%+ Nasdaq Composite - ▼ −0.7% Chip stocks Broadcom, AMD +2% offset broader declines; Tesla, Apple −1–2% WTI Crude ($/bbl) ~$99 ▲ +50% this month; briefly $113.30 Eased from $113 on G7 reserve talk; WTI-Brent spread briefly closed to zero Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$102 ▲ briefly $119.50; eased on G7 Highest since mid-2022; Iraq output collapsed ~70%; 4M+ bpd curtailed US Gas (AAA avg) $3.478/gal ▲ +$0.50/week; +$0.58/month Fastest weekly surge since 2022; CA $5.20; diesel $4.66 Gold ($/oz) ~$5,029 ▼ −1.3% Profit-taking after crossing $5,300 earlier this month; silver −2.1% 10Y Treasury Yield 4.198% ▲ +6.6 bps Oil-driven inflation expectations pushing yields higher; 5Y at 3.68% Fed Funds Rate 3.50%–3.75% - (held since Jan 28) 95.5% probability of hold at March 17-18 FOMC; first cut not priced until June Bitcoin ~$67,000 ▼ −4% (last week) Risk-off continues; sank from $73K on jobs report Friday

INDICATOR LEVEL SIGNAL US 10Y Treasury 4.198% Rising on oil-driven inflation expectations; up 6.6 bps Monday US 2Y Treasury ~3.9% Curve steepening; market expects no Fed action near-term Fed Funds Rate 3.50%–3.75% 95.5% hold probability at March 17–18; first cut not priced until June US CDS Spread Widening Hyperscaler bond spreads at 3-year highs; Jefferies −5% on credit exposure SPR Level ~415M bbl No release yet; Trump opposed; Schumer demanding release; G7 discussing coordinated action Canada - CAD strengthening on oil; CUSMA review deadline July 2026; LeBlanc-Greer met March 6 (first in 5 months); CUSMA-Mexico talks start March 16

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 12 (Wed) CPI - February Last inflation read before FOMC; won't yet capture oil shock Mar 14 (Fri) PCE - January Fed's preferred inflation gauge; market expecting ~2.5% YoY Mar 16 (Sun) CUSMA–Mexico talks begin First trilateral session ahead of July 2026 review deadline Mar 17–18 FOMC Meeting + Dot Plot Rate decision 2pm ET Mar 18; new SEP; first projections since oil shock; Powell press conf 2:30pm This week Oracle (ORCL) & Adobe (ADBE) earnings Cloud infrastructure and AI software demand test; proxy for $650B capex thesis May 15 Powell's term as Fed Chair expires Trump expected to name replacement in coming weeks; Warsh seen as more hawkish

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Operation Epic Fury - Day 10 WTI briefly hit $113.30 (+24.6%); Strait of Hormuz closed; Iraq output collapsed ~70%; 7 US service members killed; Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei supreme leader; fresh overnight barrage kills 2 in Israel; G7 emergency meeting on largest-ever reserve release; no diplomatic off-ramp visible ● Critical US Stagflation Collision 92,000 jobs lost in February + $100 oil + unemployment 4.4%; Fed rate at 3.50–3.75% with no room to cut (inflation) or hike (jobs); FOMC March 17–18 is the reckoning; CME FedWatch: 95.5% hold; Polymarket recession: 33%; Dow Transports −9% in 3 days ● Tense Shield of the Americas - Hemisphere Realignment 17-nation counter-cartel coalition formed; lethal military force committed; Brazil, Mexico, Colombia excluded; Cuba threatened; US military operations in Ecuador; boat strikes in Caribbean continue; 157 killed in alleged narco-vessel attacks since September; Latin America split into US-aligned and excluded blocs ● Watching AI Capex Reckoning $650B hyperscaler spend meets energy crisis; BofA: "power is the bottleneck"; semiconductors downgraded to underweight; 30% of fund managers say AI capex is most likely credit crisis trigger; Blue Owl suspends retail redemptions; OpenAI IPO rumoured for late 2026 as funding shortfalls emerge Fast Take ENERGY The $50/week jump in gas is already the economic equivalent of a regressive tax increase - hitting lower-income Americans hardest. GasBuddy's $4 forecast would wipe out six months of real wage gains for a household driving two vehicles. MARKETS The Dow's overnight 1,011-point crash and intraday recovery is the new pattern: violent repricing in Asian and European hours, followed by G7 jawboning that trims the worst. This works until the market stops believing words without barrels. LABOUR February's 92,000-job loss is distorted by the Kaiser Permanente strike and winter storms. But the underlying signal is real: it's the third monthly contraction in five months, December was revised to a net loss, and 2025 was the weakest year for payrolls since the pandemic. GEOPOLITICS The Shield of the Americas is Trump's Monroe Doctrine 2.0 - reframing drug cartels as military enemies and excluding Latin America's three largest economies. The message to Mexico, Brazil and Colombia: align or be isolated. FED The March 17–18 FOMC is the most consequential since the start of the rate-cutting cycle. The dot plot must incorporate a simultaneous oil shock, job losses, and rising wages. Any direction the Fed moves now has a constituency that will call it a mistake. Developments to Watch 1- Secretary Rubio authorised the immediate sale of 12,000 bombs plus an additional 10,000 500-lb munitions under emergency provisions, bypassing normal congressional review; two US officials confirmed the scope to the New York Times. 2- at a White House meeting Friday with seven major contractors, Trump said the US has "no shortage of munitions" and secured commitments to quadruple production of advanced weapons; Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon among attendees. 3- Jason Reding Quiñones, US Attorney in South Florida, has ordered an inquiry into Cuban leaders and Communist Party officials for drug, immigration, economic, and violent crimes targeting fast indictments, per three sources cited by the New York Times. 4- Wednesday's Consumer Price Index and Friday's PCE reading are the last inflation data points before the March 17–18 FOMC; neither will capture the oil shock yet, but both will inform the Fed's baseline before projecting forward. 5- both report during a week where the market will test whether enterprise tech demand is resilient to the energy shock; Oracle 's cloud infrastructure business is a direct proxy for AI data centre buildout; Adobe faces questions about AI cannibalisation. 6- US Customs and Border Protection told a federal judge it cannot comply with a court order to refund invalidated tariffs; the Trump administration is accruing interest on approximately $175 billion in tariff revenue now ruled illegal; refund delays may be costing taxpayers $700 million per month. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- Fed Chair faces his final FOMC meeting with new projections before his term ends in May; must navigate dot plot through simultaneous oil shock, job losses, and still-elevated inflation; his replacement expected to be announced by Trump in coming weeks, with BlackRock's Rick Rieder and Kevin Warsh as front-runners.- SF Fed President gave the market's first post-jobs-report reaction: "the hopes that the labor market was steadying, maybe that was too much"; cautioned against reading too much into one month but acknowledged the downshift is real; her district includes Kaiser Permanente's strike zone.- Appointed special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, transitioning from DHS Secretary by March 31; Rubio introduced her as the permanent link between Washington and the 17-nation coalition; her role signals the counter-cartel mission is institutional, not ceremonial.- Defence Secretary told Southern Command leaders that cartels "can only be defeated with military power"; Trump praised him at the Doral summit: "We want your personality for war"; simultaneously managing the Iran conflict and the Western Hemisphere cartel campaign.- GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis became the most-quoted analyst in America this week, warning of $4 gas and additional 20–50 cent weekly increases if crude stays above $100; his forecasts are driving consumer anxiety and political pressure for SPR release. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- the quarterly Summary of Economic Projections must incorporate the oil shock for the first time; the current median dot shows one 25bp cut for 2026; if it shifts to zero cuts, the market reprices immediately; CME shows 95.5% probability of a hold. 2- the President announced he will refuse to sign legislation until Congress passes his voter ID and election overhaul law; this effectively freezes all pending legislation including appropriations and defence authorisation riders. 3- Customs and Border Protection told a federal court it cannot process refunds of tariffs ruled illegal by the Supreme Court; estimated $175 billion in tariff revenue accruing interest at rates that may cost taxpayers $700 million per month in delays. 4- State Department's emergency determination allows 22,000+ bombs to be delivered without the normal 30-day Congressional notification window; six Democratic senators have demanded a full investigation into the use of US munitions in Iran. CalendarBottom Line

Monday March 9 was the day the American economy began pricing in a war that does not end quickly. The overnight 1,011-point Dow futures crash, the intraday oil spike to $113, and AAA's confirmation of $3.48 gas - a 50-cent weekly surge - are not reactions to a single event but to the accumulating recognition that Operation Epic Fury has no visible off-ramp. The G7's "stand ready" language knocked $17 off Brent in hours, but it is a verbal intervention, not a physical one. The 300–400 million barrel coordinated release under discussion would be the largest in IEA history. That it is even being discussed ten days into a conflict tells you how rapidly the energy establishment has moved from "manageable disruption" to "emergency."

The stagflation collision is no longer theoretical. February's 92,000-job loss - distorted by strikes and weather, yes, but following the weakest year for payrolls since the pandemic - has arrived at the precise moment that oil prices are delivering an inflationary shock the Fed cannot offset. The March 17–18 FOMC meeting is Powell's second-to-last as chair and arguably the most consequential since the emergency cuts of 2020. The dot plot must project a rate path through an economy that is simultaneously losing jobs, facing $100+ oil, and watching wages rise above forecast. Cutting rates risks reigniting inflation. Holding risks deepening a labour market that has contracted three times in five months. There is no good answer, and 95.5% of the market expects Powell to say so by doing nothing.

The Shield of the Americas summit is the most significant US hemispheric initiative since the original Monroe Doctrine - and the most divisive. By reframing cartels as military targets and assembling a coalition that deliberately excludes Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, Trump has split the hemisphere into aligned and excluded blocs. The 17-nation counter-cartel coalition is backed by real military commitments: the US has already conducted strikes on narco-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean (157 killed since September) and joint operations in Ecuador. The appointment of Noem as permanent envoy signals this is an institutional shift, not a summit communiqué. The question is whether excluding the hemisphere's three largest economies from the table makes the counter-cartel mission more effective or simply more American.

Behind the war headlines and the gas prices, the quieter story is the AI capex reckoning. BofA's warning that "power is the bottleneck" has collided with a reality where the bottleneck is now a crisis: $100+ oil makes every data centre more expensive to operate, every new hyperscaler project more costly to build, and every AI revenue assumption harder to justify. The four largest US tech companies have committed $650 billion in 2026 capex. BofA has downgraded semiconductors. Thirty percent of fund managers say AI capex is the most likely source of the next credit crisis. IBM's CEO says the math doesn't work at current scale. If the energy shock persists, the "AI air pocket" becomes an AI repricing - and that repricing hits the Nasdaq at the same moment the labour market is weakening.

The consumer is the final variable. Gas at $3.48 is an annoyance. Gas at $4.00 - which GasBuddy projects within weeks - is a political crisis. CNN polls show 60% disapprove of the Iran war. Fox News shows 61% disapprove of Trump's economic management. The 2026 midterm messaging battle was supposed to be about affordability. It still is - but now it's about the affordability consequences of a war that has made everything more expensive, from gas to groceries to the cost of capital. Democrats are framing it as a choice: "billions to the Middle East while cutting nutrition programs." Republicans are betting the war ends quickly enough that prices moderate before November. That bet gets harder to make with every dollar added to the price of oil.