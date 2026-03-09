DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Persons Affected By The US Mortgage Corporation Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against US Mortgage Corporation. Recently, US Mortgage Corporation discovered a cyber-attack on May 14, 2025.

About US Mortgage Corporation

US Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender based in Melville, New York.

What happened?

On or about May 14, 2025, US Mortgage Corporation discovered suspicious activity on its computer network. Upon discovering the intrusion, US Mortgage Corporation launched an investigation with assistance from cybersecurity experts. The investigation determined that from May 13 to May 14, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to a portion of the company's computer network.

The compromised files contained the following categories of personal information: name, birthdate, contact information, government identification numbers (such as a Social Security number), financial account details (such as mortgage account information), and limited medical information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding US Mortgage Corporation, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the US Mortgage Corporation data breach.

