Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Annual Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting

Pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 23, 2026, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181 and other applicable articles of the Mexican General Corporations Law, as well as Article Thirty-Fifth of the Company's bylaws, GAP invite its shareholders to the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, 2026, at Midtown Ballroom 3, 3rd floor of the Hilton Midtown Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia, C.P. 44648, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in accordance with the following:

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MEETING AGENDA

Shareholders are reminded that, in accordance with Article Thirty-Sixth of the Company's bylaws only those shareholders registered in the Company's share registry as holders of one or more of the Company's shares will be admitted into the shareholders' meetings, and they will be admitted only if they have obtained an admission card. The share registry will close three (3) business days prior to the date of this meeting.

In order to attend the meeting, at least one (1) business day prior to the meeting: (i) shareholders must deposit with the Company their stock certificates, shares or a receipt of deposit of shares from S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. (“Indeval”) or from a local or foreign financial institution, and (ii) brokerage firms and other depositors at Indeval should present a listing containing the name, address, nationality and number of shares of the shareholders they will represent at the meeting. In exchange for these documents, the Company will issue, in accordance with the Company's bylaws, an admission card and/or the forms required under Article 49, Section III of the Mexican Securities Market Law in order to be represented. In order to attend the meeting, shareholders must present the admission card and/or the corresponding form.

Shares deposited in order to gain admittance to these meetings will only be returned, via a voucher that will have been given to the shareholder or his/her representative.

Shareholders may be represented by proxy at the meetings by any person designated by a power of attorney signed before two witnesses or as otherwise authorized by law. However, with respect to the Company's capital stock traded on a stock exchange, the proxy or proxies may only verify their identities via Company forms. These will be available to all shareholders, including any stockbrokers, during the time period specified in Article 173 of the Mexican General Corporations Law.

Following the publication of this announcement, all shareholders and their legal representatives will have free and immediate access to all information and documents related to each of the topics included in the meeting agendas, as well as all proxy forms that must be presented by persons representing shareholders. These documents will be available at the Company's offices located at Av. Mariano Otero #1249-B, 6th Floor, Col. Rinconada del Bosque, Guadalajara, Jalisco 44530 or at Arquímedes #19, 4th Floor, Col. Bosque de Chapultepec, C.P. 11580, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico 11580.

Shareholders are invited to contact the Company should they have need for any additional information.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.