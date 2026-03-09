President Of The Association Of American Physicians And Surgeons (AAPS) Calls For Physician Stewardship
The federal government has increasingly been involved in the financing of care, starting with the Hill-Burton Act of 1946, which provided grants for hospital construction. Passage of Medicare and Medicare in 1965 has been followed by incremental controls on allowable services and charges, and efforts to end private indemnity coverage and even our entire private medical system, Dr. Smith writes.
During a mission trip to Ukraine in 2000, Dr. Smith experienced the reality of socialized medicine. A nurse kept him from discarding a used tongue depressor that he had brought along so that it could be used on another patient. He also notes that in a communist system, there is not just scarcity of material resources but no room for morals or rules to protect the individual.
“The communist has no security as long as capitalism exists,” Dr. Smith points out. The goals and methods in the 1946 Blueprint for World Conquest are still pertinent in the ongoing all-encompassing class struggle despite the collapse of the Soviet empire.
As physician stewards. Dr. Smith states that“we have the responsibility to warn others regarding socialism and communism and help them realize we must solve our own medical coverage problems in a manner that protects the freedoms we hold so dear.”
The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.
Contact: George L. Smith, III, at ... or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, ...
