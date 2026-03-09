Building On Taco Tuesday, Taco John's Expands Daily Deals To Deliver Even More Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Taco Tuesday : Enjoy the Crispy Taco for just $1.39 every Tuesday.

Wake Up WednesdayTM : Start the day strong with the Meat & Potato Breakfast Burrito for $3.19. Taco Bravo ® Thursday : Score the award-winning Taco Bravo for just $2.79. The fan favorite was recently crowned the #1 Fast Food Taco in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards*.



Delivering crave-worthy Taco John's favorites at prices that make every day feel fiesta-worthy, these specials are designed to give guests more ways than ever to savor the best of West-MexTM. Signature everyday touches continue to set Taco John's apart, including fresh Pico de Gallo, crispy taco shells and chips fried in-house daily, and bold proprietary seasonings that are featured in hearty meals made with 100% North American beef, all-white meat chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak.

“Taco John's has long been known for Taco Tuesday, and we're thrilled to spotlight other crave-worthy specials throughout the week that deliver on that excitement for guests. We're proud to be the place our communities come to for tacos and burritos any day of the week, and these new daily deals give our guests even more reasons to stop in and save on the flavors they crave,” said Kevin Flaherty, Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer.

Everyday Value & Rewards

Beyond weekday specials, Taco John's Meal Steals at $5, $7 and $9 are available daily, offering guests hearty West-Mex meals featuring signature menu items. Rewards Members can unlock even more exclusive savings in the Taco John's app this season, including:



Free Delivery during college basketball playoffs (March 17–22): Free delivery on orders of $20 or more when ordering from TacoJohns or in the app

National Burrito Day (April 3): Free Bean Burrito with a $3+ purchase Tax Day (April 15): Free Small Potato Olés® with a $3+ purchase



For more information or to find a location, visit or download the Taco John's app.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-MexTM -a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 325 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else-like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at

