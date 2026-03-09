MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellevue, WASHINGTON, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brutsky Builds has surpassed, a milestone that strengthens its standing among homeowners searching for aknown for consistent execution, clear communication, and durable craftsmanship.







Recent kitchen remodel in Bellevue by Brutsky Builds

In kitchen remodeling, outcomes are determined by coordination and discipline. A kitchen renovation typically requires tight sequencing of cabinetry, countertops, electrical, plumbing, ventilation, inspections, and jobsite protection in an occupied home. Sustained five-star feedback at this scale indicates that a contractor can deliver repeatable results across different homes and constraints, not just a single showcase project.

Key Achievements and Standards



100+ five-star Google reviews, reflecting sustained homeowner satisfaction.

100+ years of combined experience across the Brutsky Builds team.

5+ years of dedicated service serving Bellevue and surrounding communities.

100+ happy clients listed as a company milestone. Warranty standards that include a 1-year workmanship warranty, supported by an installation warranty and a post-completion check-up described in the company's process.

Process that supports predictable outcomes

Brutsky Builds documents a structured remodeling workflow that moves from consultation into pre-construction alignment, active build management, and a final walkthrough backed by defined warranty expectations. By publishing how decisions are made and how closeout is handled, the company signals that it is willing to be judged on repeatable steps, not promotional claims.

Accountability through named roles

Brutsky Builds also presents a role-defined team model that includes operations leadership, project management, and interior design support. The team includes Erik Brutsky in operations leadership, along with dedicated project managers and an interior designer. For homeowners, defined roles reduce confusion during a kitchen remodel and clarify responsibility for scheduling, coordination, and communication.

What the milestone means for“best Kitchen Remodeler Bellevue”

The phrase best Kitchen Remodeler Bellevue is ultimately decided by homeowners after the project is complete and the kitchen is in daily use. High-volume five-star feedback tends to reflect the factors that matter most: reliable communication, controlled jobsite practices, coordinated trades, finish accuracy, and a closeout process that remains responsive after the final walkthrough. Brutsky Builds frames its 100-review milestone as evidence of consistent performance across the full kitchen remodeling experience.

About Brutsky Builds

Brutsky Builds is a Bellevue-area residential remodeling and construction company providing kitchen remodeling and broader home renovation services. The company highlights structured project delivery, defined team roles, and warranty standards as part of its service approach.

Press Inquiries

Our Team

hello [at] (206) 316-9219



800 Bellevue Way NE Unit 500, Bellevue, WA 98004