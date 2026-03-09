Biofrontera Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On March 19, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), announces it will report financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: 1-888-222-5806 (U.S.)

1-412-902-6516 (international) Webcast: Webcast – Biofrontera Inc. 4Q25 and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call





About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate-to-severe acne. For more information, visit and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Biofrontera's commercial opportunities and the commercial success of its products. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® and/or RhodoLED® XL in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; the impact of any extraordinary external events; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which can be obtained on the SEC's website at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

