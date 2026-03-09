Novonesis Named A Great Employer To Work For In North Carolina

Novonesis ranked 6th on the list of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina. With more than 700 employees across North Carolina, Novonesis' recognition reflects its commitment to building a workplace where people can be themselves, grow their careers, and contribute to meaningful work that improves lives and the planet.

“At Novonesis, we believe people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Tue Micheelsen, President of Novonesis North America.“Being named a Great Employer is especially meaningful because it is rooted in direct employee feedback. Our teams in North Carolina are passionate about our purpose - to better our world with biology - and this recognition affirms our commitment to creating a culture where people feel respected, supported, and inspired to make a difference.”

Novonesis' workplace culture is built around the idea of 'The biological choice' - offering employees a career that matters. Across its North Carolina operations, employees are empowered to bring their authentic selves to work, collaborate across disciplines, and develop professionally while advancing biosolutions that transform industries ranging from food and agriculture to health, energy, and manufacturing.

With major operations in Franklinton, Morrisville, and Durham, Novonesis employs scientists, engineers, manufacturing specialists, and corporate professionals, including teams at North America's largest multipurpose enzyme manufacturing facility in Franklinton. Together, these teams drive innovation across more than 30 industries, helping customers produce more sustainably, reduce environmental impact, and improve everyday life.

“Our culture is rooted in respect, inclusion, and continuous learning,” said Darren Alfano, Head of People & Organization at Novonesis.“We want every colleague to feel they belong, are challenged to grow, and can see the real-world impact of their work. This recognition reinforces that Novonesis is not just a great place to work, it's a place to build a purpose-driven career.”

Novonesis has proudly called North Carolina home for more than four decades and continues to invest in the region through workforce development, advanced manufacturing, STEM education partnerships, and community engagement. The company collaborates closely with state agencies, academic institutions, and industry organizations to strengthen the state's leadership in biotechnology and biomanufacturing while creating high-quality jobs and expanding career pathways.

“We are proud to honor Novonesis with this certification,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group.“Their commitment to employee well-being, innovation, and excellence truly embodies what it means to be a Great Employer in North Carolina.”

See all the 2026 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina winners here.

