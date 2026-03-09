Midnight Sun Files Technical Report For Kazhiba Main Copper Oxide Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA / OTCQX: MDNGF) (“Midnight Sun” or the“Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated January 20, 2026, it has filed a Technical Report for its Kazhiba Main copper oxide project located in Solwezi, Zambia.

The technical report was prepared by DMT Kai Batla PTY Ltd. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101– Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects. It has an effective date of January 20, 2026, with Ms. Mpai Motloung acting as the main author and Mr. Dexter Ferreira as the Qualified Person. The technical report titled“NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on Kazhiba Main Copper Oxide Project, Solwezi, Zambia” has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at and will be posted on the Company's website at

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is rapidly advancing the Solwezi Copper Project, with a focus on our flagship Dumbwa Target. The Project is located near the town of Solwezi in the heart of the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt, the world's second-largest copper-producing region. This prolific mining district hosts multiple major copper deposits, and benefits from excellent infrastructure, an established mining workforce, and a long history of successful production.

Led by an experienced geological team with a proven track record of major discoveries in the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt and globally, Midnight Sun's goal is to delineate Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

