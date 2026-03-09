Swiss Water Conference Call Notification For 2025 Fourth Quarter Results
The call can be accessed by dialing, approximately five minutes before the call:
- 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 597453. If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.
A replay will be available through Monday, March 30, 2026, at:
- 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 53539
The financial results will be released on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after the market closes.
About Swiss Water
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium chemical-free coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.
For more information, please contact:
Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 1-604-420-4050
Email: ...
Website: swisswater
Legal Disclaimer:
