LGI Homes Returns To Seagoville, TX, With The Grand Opening Of Edmonds Ranch

SEAGOVILLE, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of Edmonds Ranch, marking the company's highly anticipated return to the Seagoville area. Offering an exceptional selection of upgraded, move-in-ready homes starting from the low-$300s, Edmonds Ranch expands LGI Homes' growing footprint across the greater Dallas market.

“We are thrilled to announce LGI Homes' return to Seagoville with the grand opening of Edmonds Ranch,” said James England, Area Sales Manager of LGI Homes.“This exclusive community features 100 beautiful homesites in an incredible location just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas. With a great lineup of stunning brick homes and six thoughtfully designed floor plans to choose from, we're confident there's a home here for everyone. Edmonds Ranch will also feature a brand-new community park, giving homeowners a place to relax, unwind and connect with their neighbors.”

Edmonds Ranch features 100 brand-new homes with three- to five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,602 to 2,733 square feet. Each home is thoughtfully designed with LGI Homes' CompleteHomeTM interior package, delivering a suite of highly sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Kitchen highlights include 36-inch upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, a stainless steel undermount sink, and a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances. Additional interior features include luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, Moen® faucets, undermount bathroom sinks, programmable thermostats, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. Exterior elevations showcase beautiful brick and attached two-car garages.

Homebuyers can choose from a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans:



Elder – 1,602 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath

A beautifully designed one-story home featuring a spacious kitchen, private owner's suite, and covered back patio.

Maple – 1,668 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath

Single-story charm with a formal dining room, covered back porch, and attached two-car garage.

Carter – 1,705 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath

A thoughtfully designed one-story layout with a versatile flex room for added living space.

Reed – 1,784 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2 bath

A spacious open-concept design complemented by a large walk-in kitchen pantry.

Cypress – 2,173 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath

Two-story home featuring an extended kitchen pantry and walk-in closets in every bedroom for ample storage. Cottonwood – 2,733 sq. ft. | 5 bed / 2.5 bath

A stunning two-story home designed for growing families, complete with a versatile upstairs game room loft.



In addition to beautifully upgraded homes, residents at Edmonds Ranch will enjoy a community park designed for children to play and neighbors to mingle, creating a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. The community also offers convenient access to local parks, dining, and shopping throughout the Dallas area.

The grand opening event at Edmonds Ranch will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, where homebuyers can take advantage of exclusive, one-day-only pricing and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the Edmonds Ranch team at (866) 329-8921 ext. 215 or visit LGIHomes/EdmondsRanch.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

