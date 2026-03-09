Cal-Maine Foods Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based prepared food industry, today announced it will report results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The earnings release will be available on the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

Management will review the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

To join by telephone, participants can register in advance here. Upon registering, participants will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The Company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the Company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contacts

Investors: ...

Media: ...

Telephone: (601) 948-6813