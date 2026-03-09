Xos Announces Production Rollout Of Vehicle-To-Grid Capability Across Its Full Commercial Electric Vehicle And Energy Solutions Portfolio



V2G production scheduled for April 2026 on one of North America's largest school bus platforms, enabling fleets to return energy to the grid and offset operating costs Bidirectional technology roadmap will extend across Xos's product portfolio

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the“Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) production beginning in April 2026 on a major electric school bus platform in North America, with a clear roadmap to extend bidirectional capability across its product portfolio, including step vans, powertrains, and energy storage solutions. Building on its track record of delivering purpose-built electrification for demanding commercial fleet operations, Xos is transforming its vehicle and energy ecosystem into active grid assets, enabling fleet operators to generate revenue, reduce peak demand charges, and strengthen energy resilience.

The V2G rollout spans three interconnected dimensions: production deployment beginning April 2026 on a major commercial vehicle platform, bidirectional capability, and an active roadmap to extend the technology across the Company's broader commercial vehicle lineup.

V2G Capability: Key Highlights



V2G production launches April 2026 on a major school bus platform: Xos enters production this April with bidirectional charging on a school bus platform serving tens of thousands of routes across the United States. Fleet vehicles entering production at this stage will be able to discharge stored energy back to the grid during peak demand events, opening a direct revenue stream for school districts and operators without requiring hardware retrofits or complex utility approvals. This capability does not retroactively apply to existing Xos vehicles already in the field.

A roadmap to extend bidirectional capability across the Xos product portfolio: V2G is a platform-level capability Xos is actively developing across its commercial vehicle and energy solution portfolio. As this roadmap executes, fleets and operators will be able to function as grid-interactive energy nodes, charging when costs are low and returning energy when demand rises.

Bidirectional energy management at the depot level: By embedding bidirectional capability at the depot level, Xos enables fleets, school districts, and utilities to reduce peak demand charges, defer infrastructure upgrades, and participate in demand response programs, turning every depot into an active contributor to grid stability. Return-to-base fleets as a natural fit for V2G: Commercial fleets present favorable conditions for V2G deployment. Vehicles follow predictable schedules, return to a central depot each night, and spend a significant portion of the day parked and connected. School buses typically sit idle outside of morning and afternoon routes, creating extended windows where stored energy can be made available to the grid without affecting daily operations.

“V2G is a fundamental shift in how commercial fleets create value. Starting with one of the most widely deployed vehicle platforms in America and extending across our full product catalog, we are turning new Xos-powered depots into a grid asset. With production beginning this April, we're delivering the ability to generate revenue, cut peak demand costs, and strengthen community energy resilience without adding complexity to daily operations. This is what purpose-built means.” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

The global V2G market is projected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $15 billion by 2030, according to Roots Analysis, with commercial fleets identified as the primary growth segment ahead of consumer applications. U.S. utilities are expanding demand response and virtual power plant programs, and return-to-base commercial fleets represent some of the most attractive assets for grid operators due to their predictable charging patterns and aggregated battery capacity.

“The engineering challenge with V2G at commercial scale is not just bidirectional hardware. It is building the capability to manage energy flow across vehicles and sites without disrupting daily operations. We designed this to handle predictive scheduling, depot-level coordination, and utility integration, making V2G operationally seamless and financially meaningful from day one,” said Saleh Heydari, Chief Technology Officer of Xos.

With V2G production beginning in April 2026 and an active roadmap to extend bidirectional functionality across Xos's product lines, the Company will continue to evaluate expanded deployment based on customer demand and utility program development across U.S. markets. The Company will provide further updates on V2G traction and commercial milestones as it scales production in the coming quarters.

