Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relmada Therapeutics To Present At The Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference


2026-03-09 04:46:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD,“Relmada” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami, Florida, from March 8-11, 2026.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Details
Format: Fireside Chat
Date Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time: 8:40 AM ET
Webcast: Click Here

Management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Leerink Partners representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed on the Events page the Investors section of the Relmada website at An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
...

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
...


MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

