South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes 2025 Community Impact Report

Curtis Griffith, South Plains' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our commitment to the communities that we serve has been central to who we are since City Bank's founding in 1941. This year's Community Impact Report reflects not only the dedication of our employees, but the enduring relationships that make our work meaningful. From empowering students through financial education to supporting local nonprofits and investing in small businesses and community development, we remain focused on strengthening the communities where we live and work. I am very proud of our team and grateful for the trust that our customers and communities continue to place in us as we work together to build a stronger, more resilient future.”

Highlights from the 2025 Community Impact Report:



Provided more than $478 million in loans for small businesses, farms and community development

$180,000 awarded annually through the Company's Community Rewards program to nonprofits across the South Plains, Permian Basin, and El Paso regions

Employees volunteered more than 4,119 hours to over 900 organizations and contributed over $78,000 to the United Way charities Provided 419 hours of learning to more than 360 students in our Texas and New Mexico markets in our second year with our EverFi partnership.

For more information, please read the Company's 2025 Community Impact Report, available at .



About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit for more information.

